10 musical acts with ties to hockey





Christopher Hanewinckel-US TODAY Sports Music and hockey have been linked for generations and some of the biggest names in music have found ways to show their love for the sport. Here’s a look at 10 big hockey fans on the music scene: Snoop Dogg

Where do we start with the hop hop legend himself Snoop Doggy Dogg? From wearing jerseys from around the hockey world at shows and a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey in the music video for “Gin and Juice,” to appearing on Los Angeles Kings broadcasts and intermission panels on Hockey Night in Canada with Scott Oake, to being from an NHL 20 analyst, Snoop loves the game. The NHL even used him on their digital platforms to host a 2018 miniseries known as “Hockey 101” — and it was anything but your run of the mill hockey education series. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s love for the Toronto Maple Leafs is well known, but he’s done more than just cheer from the seats of the Scotiabank Arena. Bieber, who played minor hockey in Stratford, Ontario, has skated with members of the Maple Leafs, played in the 2017 NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout and even challenged St.Louis Blues goalkeeper Jordan Binnington to a shootout. The connections to the game also extend well beyond the rink as Bieber was seen walking into UFC 263 in Glendale, Arizona with Auston Matthews and Frederik Andersen. Celine Dion

One of Canada’s most iconic singers has long had ties to the game in a variety of ways. Over many years she has expressed her support for the Canadiens and you can find many photos of her performing in Canadiens jerseys and meeting team alumni. Dion’s name would come up at a funnier moment of this year’s NHL playoffs when the Vegas Golden Knights showed a photo of her at the T-Mobile Arena jumbotron in Vegas gear during the Game 5 pre-game of their series against the Montreal Canadiens. Without saying what exactly was being hinted at, Dion said she had no involvement whatsoever with the Photoshopped photo via her Twitter. Although Dion has had a residency in Las Vegas before and performed in a Golden Knights jersey, she is still loyal to the Canadiens. The tragically hip

The Tragically Hip has by far the most ties to the game of anyone on this list and one of their most famous songs is about a hockey player. “50 Mission Cap” is about Bill Barilko, the defender who scored the Stanley Cup-winning goal of 1951 and disappeared that same summer on a fishing trip. The song would enter the Canadian top 40 charts and the title would be used for a 2018 TSN documentary about a project to salvage Bariliko’s plane. The late Gord Downie, the group’s frontman, was a die-hard Boston Bruins fan and a fixture as a netminder of the Juno Cup, the hockey tournament where musicians and NHL alumni could play in an exhibition game together. Brett Kissel

The country singer has become a fixture in almost everything related to the Edmonton Oilers in recent seasons. Kissel has sung national anthems at Rogers Place for Oilers games on numerous occasions, but 2017 is said to be one of the national anthem’s most memorable moments. Before Game 3 of the Oilers-Ducks Western Conference second-round playoff series, Kissel’s microphone stopped working during the Star-Spangled Banner and he handed things over to the packed Edmonton crowd to finish the song that soon followed. became a viral moment online. Kissel’s involvement with the Oiler players and staff, past and present, has gone beyond the anthems, as he’s even had the chance to contribute guest commentary to Sportsnet broadcasts and perform at Jordan Eberle’s wedding to Connor McDavid. , Taylor Hall and Darnell Nurse all in attendance. Carrie Underwood

If you’ve watched an Ottawa Senators or Nashville Predators game in the last decade, chances are you’ve come across the country music superstar. Underwood married then-Senators forward Mike Fisher in 2010 and was spotted many times in the crowd at the now Canadian Tire Center. After trading to the Predators in Nashville in 2011 during Predators games, Fisher was one of many well-known recording artists to perform the Star-Spangled Banner, and she has been like so many hockey fans, she has spoken out about the performance on Twitter. During the 2017-18 season, she said she was not happy about a phone call that erased a late goal by Filip Forsberg from the count in a game against Florida. Sam Roberts

Imagine you are a sports fan and musician and your song is played during an intro to Hockey Night in Canada. It’s a real honor on Canadian TV and Sam Roberts knows what that’s like. The six-time Juno Award winner and die-hard Montreal Canadiens fan had his group The Sam Roberts’ song “I Feel You” played before Game 1 of the Canadiens-Bruins series in 2014. The hockey love also goes to the rink for Roberts, as despite his small stature he has a reputation among his musical peers as one of the better players at Juno Cups. The Canadiens aren’t the only team involved with Robers and the band, as in 2008 they performed at the original Winter Classic between the Penguins and Sabers in Buffalo. Michael Buble

You won’t find many more artists who love the Vancouver Canucks more than Buble. The Burnaby, BC native all over social media has shown love for the team and ways to stay connected with the club. The four-time Grammy winner in 2011 while on honeymoon in Italy saw the Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks in the playoffs, he skated with the team for practice and for a YouTube segment last year sang Christmas carols with Elias Petterson. The hockey love extends to ownership as well, as Buble is a co-owner of the WHL’s Vancouver Giants. drake

When people talk about Drake’s sports connections in a conversation, it usually leans more towards his connections within the NBA. There is a hockey background in the artist who has sold more than 170 million records worldwide and from Jimmy Brooks in Degrassi: The Next Generation has become one of the most recognizable people in the world. Drake grew up playing youth hockey in Toronto for the Weston Red Wings, but his hockey story wouldn’t end there. In 2012, Drake was due to perform at the NHL All-Star Game in Ottawa and was spotted in the team’s locker rooms with the likes of Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Jarome Iginla and Dion Phaneuf. In 2019, the connection to the game would be on him again, just as he would be with Scotiabank for Game 4 of the first-round Maple Leafs-Bruins series. Ariana Grande

The Florida Panthers’ impact on Ariana Grande dates back to when she was literally a toddler. The pop star attended Panther Games as a child and was featured in a local newspaper in 1998 for the shocking fact that she was hit TWICE by a puck during games for her fifth. Better things with Grande and the team would happily come her way as she has been able to perform the Star Spangled Banner multiple times at Panthers home games.

