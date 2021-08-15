10 Best Oculus Quest Games New Players Should Try First

With a growing user base and a relatively accessible price point, virtual reality gaming on the Oculus Quest 2 is on the rise. However, as with anything new, it can be difficult for new users to know where to start. While the platforms best-selling titles such assuper hot VR andPopulation: A are immersive and thrilling, jumping into VR deep can be a recipe for headaches and confusion.

Whether they wanted to present new worlds to explore or drift players into relaxing virtual experiences, the best introductory games on the Oculus Quest 2 allow gamers to experience a wide variety of genres, from competitive sports to space shooters that capture the impressive graphics of the VR system show effectively and immersive sound. While the difficulty levels may vary, these games all promise a rewarding and entertaining time for novice players.





10 Beat Saber

Although Beat GamesBeat Saber came out in May 2019, it is still one of the most popular and commercially successful VR games the Oculus Store has to offer. InBeat Saber, players hold lightsaber-like glowing swords and hit boxes in a marked direction as they fly forward to the beat of the chosen song. While the higher difficulty levels are an intense workout for both the body and the brain, the game played on the easier settings is about as close to a perfect introductory VR experience as it gets.

9 Elf Table Tennis

While many VR games on the Quest are great for transporting players to fantastic new worlds, others, such as For Fun Labs elf table tennis, are notable for their ability to meticulously mimic real life. With incredibly realistic ball and paddle physics, experienced players can enjoy practicing spin and placement, while newbies will love it with some casual volleys. With pick-up matches against scalable AI opponents, public and private player vs. player lobbies and fun mini games like cup pong, there is plenty of content in it Eleven Table Tennis to keep layers busy for months.

8 Space Pirate Trainer

Space Pirate Trainer doesn’t try to do too many different things, but what it does, it does extremely well. The concept of the game is simple: players stand on a platform on the edge of a space station and use their arsenal of offensive and defensive weapons to protect themselves and destroy endless waves of flying drones.

While the leaderboards give experienced players something to aspire to, the game functions remarkably well as an introduction to VR. The various weapons require skill to use, and players must move within a small area to avoid laser fire, but without complicated rules, new players should be able to quickly find their space legs and have fun.

7 Tilt brush

google Tilt brush may no longer receive updates or official support, but the now open source three-dimensional art app is still one of the best introductions to virtual reality available to players on the Oculus Quest. Like most of the best beginner VR experiences, Tilt brush is easy to pick up and enjoy, while also providing incredible depth for users learning the ins and outs of the program.

Placing players in an empty virtual space,Tilt brush lets players draw and animate in three dimensions. The ability to scale creations from small palm to large skyscraper makes it incredibly satisfying to create expansive, immersive works that are as fun to show off as they are to create.

6 Tetris effect

Many people have a game Tetris, and, in terms of gameplay,Tetris effect doesn’t do much to shake up the formula. While this may seem like a less than exciting choice for players looking to experience something new, few games with graphical and auditory presentations are as impressive and immersive asTetris effect. With rules most familiar to most, this game works well as a perfect introduction to VR, and there’s plenty of challenge for even Tetris veterans.

5 Moss

At first sight, Moss It may not look very different from a traditional flat screen platformer, but this game makes clever use of the virtual reality platform for both incredible immersion and clever gameplay that wouldn’t be possible any other way. InMoss, players view adventure mouse Quill’s journey from a top-down perspective as if they were in the middle of each environment.

Moss is great for new beginners because it can usually be played from a stationary, seated position, but the way players have to look around to track their character and discover environmental information makes it a great, stress-free way to get into virtual reality. the OculusQuest.

4 Google Earth VR

Google Earth has made many other applications possible, butGoogle Earth VR is one of the most immersive. The game literally puts the world in the hands of the users, allowing them to manipulate the world to view top-down renders from just about anywhere or go down to street level in an immersive streetscape. Environments outside of densely populated or frequented places may not be as visually striking as what can be found in other VR games, but the ability to go almost anywhere in the world is an incredibly powerful introduction to how immersive virtual reality can be.

3 Father Immortal

With its immersive environments, canonStar Wars narrative and varied gameplay,Father Immortal is a fantastic first experience for players new to VR and one of the best Star Wars experiences in any medium. Takes place between A new hope and The Empire Strikes Back, the narrative campaign functions more like an interactive movie than a win-or-lose game, which could be good for newer Oculus Quest players still trying to get familiar with their system.

The story is divided into three chapters for sale, which together last a few hours, but the game’s dojo mode adds longevity to the experience by challenging players to defeat waves of enemies with a lightsaber and wield powers. force within a certain amount of time.

2 Phantom: Covert Operations

This military shooter might be a little more demanding on players’ stomachs than the other beginner-friendly VR games, butPhantom: Covert Operations still does a lot to be more accessible than other games of its genre. While the game’s overall setup of putting players in the shoes of a specialized military agent may not be particularly unique, what sets this game apart is that its captivating campaign puts the player in a tactical kayak. While it may seem a little odd, this movement restriction works to the advantage of newer players who may not be ready for potentially nausea-inducing full-direction moves.

1 Walkabout mini golf

Every good mini golf course leans at least a little on the crazy side, andWalkabout mini golf perfectly combines solid controls and ball physics with themed courses full of jumps and twists. There are four different courses, each consisting of 18 holes to play, each one is unique and visually appealing.

There’s reason to explore these colorful, low-poly locations too, with a number of hidden balls scattered throughout the game for players to hunt for. With simple controls and rules that most are familiar with,Walkabout mini golfis a great, low-stress way for novice players to try out Oculus Quest 2.

