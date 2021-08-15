Auburn’s wide receivers step up, show progress on 1st scrimmage

Consistency has been the buzzword for Auburn’s wide receivers this preseason. Bryan Harsin has preached it daily, not only in their performance on the field, but also in their approach and attention to detail in their preparation off the field.

They showed that during the first week of fall camp, when offensive coordinator Mike Bobo said the group was light years ahead of where it was in the spring. And when the lights came on at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night for Auburn’s first fall scrimmage, Harsin was impressed with the transfer shown by the Tigers receivers.

I thought the wide receivers made a lot of progress tonight, and that showed in the scrimmage, Harsin said.

That’s a nice development at this point in the preseason for a receiving corps tasked with replacing most of its production from a year ago. Gone are Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove, who together accounted for 67 percent of team receipts and 72.4 percent of receiving yards a year ago.

In their place is a talented but inexperienced group of returning players, none of whom have more than 10 career receipts, and newcomer Georgia grad transfer Demetris Robertson. That group, which includes five former four-star prospects, has made strides in their development this off-season, and it showed at times during Saturday’s scrimmage.

The Tigers’ first scrimmage of fall camp was a 100-play affair, with replays split relatively evenly among the first-, second- and third-teamers. While Auburn’s quarterbacks were responsible for a few interceptions, with Harsin crediting the secondary for being relentless in their effort and making plays on those balls, the offense also created its share of explosive and timely play in the passing game.

They caught the ball well, Harsin said of the receivers. They were able to catch and get several yards after catch. I thought they had some good moves in some critical moments on the third downs; they went up and got it and in practice they did. One of the things that came out tonight, the things we’ve seen in practice from that wide receiver position that went up and got it, which made some of the catches they had in practice that went into scrimmage tonight transferred.

One receiver who made several receptions during the scrimmage was Robertson, the former five-star prospect who spent the last three seasons in Georgia. After arriving on campus a week ago, Robertson has worked to adapt quickly to the Auburns attack and build a rapport with quarterback Bo Nix. That work showed some early results, including a catch across the middle of the field and a big win after a reception that garnered praise from Harsin after the scrimmage ended.

He can roll, Harsin said. He handled things well offensively. He has studied. He took time each evening to review his notes and prepare. I thought it might take him a little more time to pick things up, but he’s especially excelled in the last few days. He appeared on a few of our exercise bands. We’ve taken some stuff out, some training highlights, and he’s been there a few times and he’s done some good stuff tonight too.

We have to keep training him. He’s probably not as multiple as he could be right now, but as he progresses, and now that we’ve seen him go out and get scrimmage and live work, we can use him in some other positions because I think he picked things up pretty well.

Robertsons’ progress shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise; after all, he is the Tigers most experienced player at receiver this year. But it’s the consistency shown throughout the positioning group and certainly from some of the younger returning pieces like Elijah Canion and ZeVian Capers through the first eight practices that makes Harsin feel good about Auburns receivers right now.

There was a positive there as far as we talked with that group a few days ago about consistency, but there was a positive tonight about these guys doing some plays, Harsin said. We have to build on that.

Tom Green is an Auburn beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Tomas_Verde.