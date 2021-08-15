Shuler Adds Major Significance to Notre Dame Football Recruiting





The most tangible evidence of how emphatically rising Notre Dame football’s recruiting profile is how each recent verbal commitment aligns with key benchmarks and trends at wholesale. Seven days after CJ Williams’ verbal pledge of top 30 national recruit CJ Williams pushed the Irish 2022 class to first place nationally in the Rivals.com 2022 team recruiting rankings, Irvington, NJ, made safety Adon Shuler on Sunday a splash in the NDs 2023 class. Pod of Gold: Mike Golic Sr. on the expectations for football at Notre Dame in 2021 The 6-foot, 190-pounder became the third top 250 national recruit among the three players verbally committed to Notre Dame as up-and-coming juniors. He joins Mentor, Ohio, defensive end Brenan Vernon the number 8 player in the class regardless of position and number 106 Keon Keeley, a defensive end from Tampa, Fla. Shuler chose ND over finalists Maryland and Penn State, the latter his dream school to grow up in. If Notre Dame will be able to challenge Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson in big games and win a national championship in the near future, this is what their recruiting should look like, said CBS Sports recruiting analyst Tom Lemming. They tend towards a national title if they keep this up. They haven’t recruited defensively in this way since 1990. It’s an impressive big picture. Shuler’s own little picture story is also impressive. QB decision:Jack Coan wins Notre Dame quarterback job with hard work and consistency To measure the potential of ND:Analysis: Five storylines pointing to Notre Dame living up to its preseason hype Shuler, the cousin of Miami Heat forward and Olympian Bam Adebayo, has honed his own game by competing in the long jump, triple jump and 4-by-100-meter relay last spring and against cutthroat competition in soccer practice this summer and last fall. We have four Division I receivers on our roster, said Irvington coach Ashley Smoke Pierre. In practice, Adon will face better competition every day than many players will see in their matches from week to week. Here’s another thing that makes him special. He’s only 15 (and won’t be 16 until October). He is one of the youngest up and coming juniors in the country. He should be in the class of 2024, but he always plays up. That said, he has always been able to hold his own at the level he played at. “He’s aggressive as hell, coming downhill, making play. He’s fearless as a footballer and then he’s a playmaker. His father is 6-4 and Adon is almost 6-1 and 190. He is far from finished growing. During Irvington’s nine-game delayed season last fall (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Shuler recorded 28 tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and one interception. He had seven catches for 116 yards and a TD on offense. Rivals ranks Shuler as the No. 213 prospect in the 2023 class overall and the No. 15 safety nationally. He is No. 200 in the 247Sports ranking and the No. 18 athlete, a designation for multi-position prospects. Both services and Lemming rank him as a four-star prospect. Great football IQ, Lemming said. The child studies a lot of film. He has tremendous ball skills and speed. He is a fast athlete, very quick in transition, very loose hips and as natural as a DB. He has dabbled on wide receiver and on kickoff returns and punt returns. Shuler made an unofficial visit to Notre Dame on July 27, the date of the ND’s major barbecue recruiting event. When the NCAA opened the floodgates and began allowing recruiting visits in June after 15 months of none of them due to the pandemic, Notre Dame did a great job of getting key 2022 kids in without neglecting the 2023s, said Lemming. That’s one of the reasons why you’ll probably see the 2023 class turn out to be even better than the 2022 class, which is very good itself. Notre Dame has offered scholarships to all seven prospects that Rivals has so far designated as five-star in its class of 2023 and has been awarded three to visit in June, the one week in July in which visits were allowed, or both. Sixty-three of the 2023 Rivals Top 100 featured ND offerings, and 27 of those visited the ND campus this summer. Both Rivals and 247Sports place the Irish 2023 class in third place nationally at this very early stage. Lemming thanks new security coach Chris OLeary and Chad Bowden, a staff analyst responsible for defensive recruiting, for the important work Shuler has done. But (defensive coordinator) Marcus Freeman is in the middle of everything, Lemming said. His leadership and Mike Elston’s experience as a recruiting coordinator ensure that the entire workforce is doing the right things. Alabama may always be more talented than Notre Dame, but the Irish are now recruiting the kind of players that make them competitive in those big games. Theres better front-line talent and a better depth of talent. Look, you have to be lucky if you want to win a national title, but the way Notre Dame recruits will make the chances of that lucky popping up that much more likely. Follow ND Insider Eric Hansen on Twitter: @ehansenNDI

