World erupts due to ‘devastating’ Roger Federer news

Roger Federer’s new announcement on Instagram has gutted tennis fans. Photo: Instagram

Roger Federer has a heartbreaking new announcement on social media who has shattered the tennis world after revealing he will undergo further knee surgeries.

The 20-time grand slam champion has already struggled to fight back from multiple knee surgeries, but admits the latest setback will keep him out of tennis for “many months”.

Federer’s sad revelation casts serious doubts on his future in the sport, with many fans more convinced than ever that the 40-year-old’s retirement is imminent.

The Swiss maestro has stopped suggesting himself and seemed determined to fight back to full fitness and return to the courts, but it has ruled out any diminutive hopes he had of competing in the upcoming US Open.

“I will have to walk on crutches for many weeks and not be able to play for many months,” 20-time Grand Slam title winner Federer said in a video on his Instagram account.

The decision immediately puts him out of the US Open, where he is a five-time champion and starts in two weeks.

Roger Federer leaves center court after losing to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in 2021. Photo: Getty

“I want to give myself a glimmer of hope to return to the tour in some form,” Federer added.

“I’m realistic, don’t get me wrong. I know how hard it is at my age to have another surgery. I’ll try. I want to be healthy, I want to run around.”

Federer, who played just 13 games in 2021, underwent two knee surgeries in 2020 when he played just six times.

He had already withdrawn from the Tokyo Olympics to rest his knee.

The latest setback left his legion of fans gutted on social media, with many fearing the worst for the 40-year-old.

Federer withdrew from the French Open this year after reaching the fourth round and was eliminated in the Wimbledon quarter-finals, a tame 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 defeat to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz .

That defeat was only his 14th in the All England Club in 119 games, and the first time he was defeated in straight sets in the tournament since a first-round exit by Mario Ancic in 2002.

It was also the first time he lost a set 6-0 at Wimbledon and only the third time at a Slam.

“I’ve done a lot of checkups with the doctors on my knee,” he added on Sunday.

“I’ve hurt myself further during the grass pitch season and it’s just not the way to move forward.

“They said I had to feel better, I had to have surgery. I decided to do it.’

Roger Federer addresses the media after his loss in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. (Photo by AELTC/JOE TOTH/AFP via Getty Images)

Roger Federer adjusts to longer recovery time

After turning 40 last weekend, Federer said he was learning to adjust to the fact that recovering from niggles takes two weeks instead of two days.

“It used to be different. The questions were simple: where is my place in the rankings? What will be my next tournament?” he told Blick newspaper.

“Today it’s more difficult: how will I feel when I start training again? What are my goals? How to reconcile all this with the family? What does the rest of the team say?

Federer captured his most recent major at the 2018 Australian Open.

He was well past 36 and the second oldest man to win a Slam title

Since then, Novak Djokovic has won eight more majors and longtime rival Rafael Nadal has won four.

Both are now tied at 20 Slams with Federer.

Should Federer prepare to retire after 23 years on tour, he will leave behind a career adorned with 103 titles, only Jimmy Connors with 109 has more than a combined 310 weeks at number one and more than $130 million in money alone. prize money.

Later Sunday, the US Open confirmed Federer’s withdrawal from the final Grand Slam event of the year with his spot in the draw for Netherlands’ Tallon Greek track.

Nadal remains a doubt for the US Open where he is a four-time champion.

The 35-year-old Spaniard suffered a foot injury in his semi-final loss to Djokovic at the French Open in June.

The Spaniard skipped Wimbledon and the Olympics, playing just one game in Washington earlier this month before withdrawing from the Toronto and Cincinnati Masters events.

