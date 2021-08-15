US women’s hockey team operates under a new 1-year deal with USA Hockey

When the U.S. national team takes to the ice on Friday at the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championships, they will play under a new one-year contract they signed with USA Hockey last month, USA Hockey confirmed to ESPN.

The deal follows a historic four-year deal the women signed in 2017, in which they competed against USA Hockey for equal treatment and threatened to sit out the 2017 IIHF World Championships.

The players, who are represented by the law firm Ballard Spahr, had again had intense negotiations with USA Hockey over a new deal in recent months, sources told ESPN. In the end, the parties agreed to a one-year deal to await the pandemic and see what the economic picture looks like next summer. The deal, which also covers the women’s 2022 Olympics in Beijing, will expire on August 31, 2022.

USA Hockey did not respond to this story for comment. According to sources, the players felt motivated to sign a deal because they didn’t want to miss out on more hockey than they already have. When the World Championships start in Calgary on Friday, it will be 859 days since the last major international tournament – the 2019 World Championships, which were held in Finland.

According to documents obtained by ESPN, national women’s team players could earn up to $126,750 over the next year should they win gold at both the 2021 World Championships and the 2022 Beijing Olympics. If the team wins a silver medal in both events, each player will receive $105,500. That money consists of stipends and bonuses, paid out by both USA Hockey and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.

According to the documents, each national team player receives a $25,500 training allowance from USA Hockey and an $8,250 housing allowance from USA Hockey. The players will also receive a $28,000 direct athlete grant from the USOPC.

The USOPC will also pay players a $7,500 bonus if they win gold at the World Championships. USA Hockey does not give bonus for World Cup results.

The USOPC will pay the players $37,500 for an Olympic gold bonus, while USA Hockey will pay the players $20,000 if they win gold in Beijing.

It has been two challenging years for the women’s national team players; they have seen two World Championships canceled due to COVID, and their coach, Bob Corkum, had to resign abruptly in April due to personal reasons. Joel Johnson, formerly an assistant coach, was promoted to lead the team for the 2021 World Championships and the 2022 Olympics.

According to sources, women’s national team players returned 15% of their salaries to USA Hockey for three months during the pandemic as a sign of good faith.

The new contract keeps the same numbers for daily allowances ($50 per day) and childcare ($1,000 per child, per month).

The American women want to win their sixth gold medal in a row at the World Championships this year. The team has also medaled in all Olympic games since the introduction of women’s hockey in 1998.

However, the US has seen some turnover since their last major international l tournament. Several stalwarts of the 2018 Olympic gold medal winning team have retired in the past year: captain Meghan Duggan, defender Kacey Bellamy and twins Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson (who scored the winning goal in the gold medal match) and Monique Lamoureux-Morando (equalizing goal in the gold medal game).

In the new contract, the players have made some concessions: they will no longer receive any game incentives during their Olympic tour. However, they have also added some benefits to the new deal. The players will be offered a meal after training during their residency in the run-up to the Olympics, something that was previously not provided for. USA Hockey has also made staff improvements, including providing an assistant to the women’s national women’s team program director, Katie Million, and adding the medical staff.