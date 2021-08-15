Auburn holds first scrimmage of the preseason





american football

15-8-2021 15:26:00 By: Jeff Shearer

AUBURN, Ala. Auburn played for about 100 games at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday with the first-team offense against the No. 1 defense in the Tigers’ eighth preseason practice. “Lots of things to clean up, plenty of work to do, there will always be things we can improve on,” said Bryan Harsin , who will make his debut as Auburn head coach in three weeks. “We had a good time there and I think that’s the most important thing.” Auburn’s first three units were on the field about 35 times each, Harsin said. With the intention of starting at 6:00 PM CT to mark the kickoff time of the season opener on September 4 vs. To equalize Akron, the scrimmage began an hour later due to heavy rain and lightning in the area. “Great evening, even with the delay,” he said. “Football. We love it.” Auburn’s defense forced turnover through fumbles and interceptions, Harsin said. “That changes the game when we play for real,” he said. “I thought the D-line was playing pretty well. Our linebackers went downhill. There were some negative plays the defense created. I thought the front seven were doing well. The secondary, some good stuff there.” Edge rusher Derick Hall works against Austin Troxell in Auburn’s first preseason scrimmage The offense also enjoyed moments of success, Harsin said. “The wide receivers really made a lot of progress tonight and that showed in the scrimmage,” he said. “They caught the ball well. They were able to get a few yards after catch. They had some good plays at critical moments at third deficit, they went up and got it. “We have to build on that. Some really good stuff in the quarterback position. I thought all the guys played the ball well.” Graduate Transfer Receiver Demetris Robertson concluded his first week on campus with a strong showing, Harsin said. “He was good tonight,” Harsin said. “He had several catches. He has taken it well. He has studied. He has especially excelled in the last few days.” Auburn will watch Sunday’s scrimmage in practice before leaving Monday for the first day of fall semester classes. “We’re going back to work and focusing on the task ahead and things we need to improve on,” Harsin said. “We’ll add a few things in that first game that we want to work on. We’ll get back on the pitch and start preparing for a great training session on Tuesday.” The Tigers will hold their second preseason scrimmage in Jordan-Hare on Friday night.



Jeff Shearer is a Senior Writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jeff_shearer

