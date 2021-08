Sachin Tendulkar delivers an impromptu pep talk to Mumbai probables | Cricket News

Sachin Tendulkar delivered an impromptu pep talk for the Mumbai probables on Saturday (Aug. 14). The cricket legend spent more than an hour with about 40 players, who camped in the indoor facility of Mumbai’s BKC Stadium.

Incidentally, the face-to-face meeting with the maestro was organized by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of his first of his 100 international hundreds.

Tendulkar largely dwelled on coping with the pressures of national and international cricket. Tendulkar, 48, a veteran of 664 international matches, in addition to nearly 1000 other official matches, also advised the players on how to create an outdoor simulation in the indoor facility. He suggested the MCA turn the air conditioner in the room so that it would give a semblance of replication of the outside temperature, an MCA official said of Tendulkar’s idea.

Without the state government’s approval for the resumption of sports activities in the state, the camp was entirely an indoor exercise and in that context, the advice to turn off the air conditioning was a welcome suggestion, the players and coaches thought.

It was such valuable advice. It should help, said a player who can’t come on the plate to speak to the media because of the association’s permission. He has had suggestions for players on how to deal with success and how to deal with failure. He had tips to overcome loss of form, prepare for a match etc. For the bowlers he gave tips to get into the rhythm and maintain a solid line and length.

Tendulkar shared his own experience to clarify where it comes to eliminating performance anxiety and a sense of inefficiency. He reminded the house of its own bad phase of 2007 and how he overcame it. He had even told the youngsters that he would show up at the BKC facility at six o’clock every morning and engage in fitness and cricket routines.

In particular, he suggested to the players how to handle the crunch situations before and during a match. If a player thinks that the next game is important for his career, it is only natural that he will become anxious with a sense of expectation and fear. He has suggested exercises and methods for overcoming the cerebral fears, another MCA official said.

Tendulkar spent time with a few youths who supervised their battle practice. A few beneficiaries of this impromptu coaching lesson were Yashasvi Jaiswal and Armaan Jaffer, the young batsmen known as prodigies in Mumbai cricket. He suggested a few improvements in their stroke drills.

