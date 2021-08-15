What UNC football records can be broken in the 2021 season?

With football season fast approaching, let’s take a look at some of the things the North Carolina Tar Heels football team could do this year. We weren’t looking at the latest win-lose record, or what bowl game they could go to, but let’s talk about stats and specifically what records different Tar Heels could set.

Single season and single match records are a little hard to predict as they depend on health and matchups, but there are some Heels approaching career records. Let’s take a look at some of the ones that could fall this season.

When you talk about the UNC record book and things that could break someone this year, you pretty much have to start the conversation with quarterback Sam Howell. If he stayed all four years, he would absolutely completely rewrite the Tar Heel record book. Instead, he’ll likely leave after this year, and as long as he stays healthy, hell will have to settle for rewriting many of Carolina’s records.

Last season in the Orange Bowl, Howell recorded his 68th career touchdown pass, tying the all-time school record. In just two years, he managed to match what Darian Durant did in four years. If all goes to plan, Howell should face the record at some point in the season opener Virginia Tech.

Aside from that, there are several other records that UNC’s QB should set at some point this year. He’s just over 2100m away from making the career-exceeding list, and given that he’s hit 3500 so far in both his seasons, he should probably reach that one. If UNC can make it to the ACC Championship Game, he has a shot at the all-time completion record, though it will require him to make a run on Mitch Trubisky’s single-season record of 304.

The passing records generally skew quite recently, but Howell potentially dominating them in what will likely be just a three-year career would be very impressive.

The other player with a shot at multiple records is fifth-year senior Tomon Fox. He has already cracked the all-time top 10 in both sacks and tackles for loss, and has a shot at moving further up that list this year.

The all-time lead in either one is probably out of his reach, but he can still pass some notable names. He has put 20 sacks in his career so far which means he is gone about five a year. If he matches that, he will rise to third place all-time behind Greg Ellis and Julius Peppers. That would also give him an edge over a guy named Lawrence Taylor. Using the same logic for loss tackles, he would finish eighth this year and sixth.

With so much turnover in the offense skill positions, there’s probably no one who can set a career record in those spots, but if UNC lives up to its potential, they’ll probably run a number of players in one season or some game markers.

Thanks to a perfect record and a high-scoring offense, Grayon Atkins racked up a lot of extra points last season, so he could be quite high on that list if the Tar Heel offense is good again.

Should UNC have the type of season we think they are capable of, there could be several records other than those listed that could go down. For example, I’d like to see it.

Thanks to UNC media guide for the information used when looking up these records.