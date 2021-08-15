HS Roundup: open seasons for cross-country skiing, tennis and volleyball | Sport





Each week, we bring readers some highlights from the previous days of individual and team athletic performance from some of the games, competitions, and encounters that THB Sports was unable to cover: MONDAY Bella Dean earned medals with a 45 when Frankton (211) defeated Alexandria (220) and Wes-Del (Inc) in a three-team meeting at Muncie Elks Golf Club. Hannah Cain added a 52 and Launa Hamaker a 56 for the Eagles, while Jordyn Rardin scored the low for a short-handed Tigers squad with a 48 and Cali Crum shot a 54. TUESDAY Elwood was third in a three-way meet with a score of 247. Host Blue River Valley led the way with a 213, followed by a 223 from Muncie Central. Alyvia Savage led the Panthers with a 56. WEDNESDAY Savage led Elwood again with a 51, but the Panthers fell to Taylor 208-229 at Elwood Golf Links. Carly Chandler shot a 47 for medalist when Shenandoah won his home opener against New Castle, 220-incomplete in Tri-County. Pendleton Heights defeated Hoosier Heritage Conference rival Shelbyville 184–222 in Fall Creek. Senior Grace Wiggins shot a 43 to win medalist by one stroke over senior Kaylee McKenney. THURSDAY Brandy Smith led the Raiders with a 49, but Shenandoah was second in a three-team game by beating Hagerstown with a score of 192. Shenandoah shot 212 for the day, surpassing an incomplete Knightstown team. SATURDAY In cross country, freshman Kayci Hill kicked off her high school career with a third-place finish for the Shenandoah Girls in the Blue River Valley Early Bird Invitational with a time of 22:25.3. She was followed by Raider’s freshman Anna Buskirk in fifth and Elwood junior Katelyn Foor in eighth. In the boys race, Panthers senior Cameron Tackett finished 13th. At the Norwell Invitational, Frankton, sophomore Hunter Smith, despite losing a shoe early in the race, walked the course in 18:48.5 for a strong fifth place. Junior Kaleb Cage finished 22nd for the Eagles, while junior Logan Hill was the top Alexandria boys runner with a 41st place finish. In the girls race, junior Lilly Thomas was 17th and freshman Jacklynn Hosier was 29th for the Tigers. Madison-Grant freshman Luke Gilman defeated Frankton’s Braxton Walls 6-1, 6-4 on No. 1 basehits and led the Argylls to a 5-0 victory over the Eagles in the Hamilton Heights Boys Tennis Invitational. At the Delaware County Girls Golf Championship, Daleville shot a 414 to claim third place at Crestview Golf Club. Kaitie Denney led the Broncos with a 100, and Ava Capes added a 103 to earn All-County honors, while Addy Gick’s round of 104 was good enough to earn an honorable mention. Elwood opened the field volleyball season on the road, falling in three sets 25-22, 25-16, 25-20 at Monroe Central.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldbulletin.com/sports/hs-roundup-cross-country-tennis-and-volleyball-open-seasons/article_448705ee-fe04-11eb-9525-b3d1fae711fc.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos