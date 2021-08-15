Light at the end of the tunnel for TN hockey | Chennai News





The neighborhood kid trying to imitate a helicopter shot from MS Dhonis or throwing a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque party after scoring a goal is a common sight. But ask the same group of teens who Manpreet Singh or Rupinder Pal Singh is, they would most likely sign a blank.

It has been more than a week since India, led by Manpreet, won bronze after 41 years in men’s hockey, while the women fell painfully short. The nation basks in the glory these players have brought, but in reality hockey is still a poor cousin of cricket, when it comes to popularity.

The situation is grim in Tamil Nadu, especially as this marked the first time that no player from the state had been part of an Indian Olympic medal-winning hockey team. The state that once boasted of top talents such as V Baskaran, Krishnamurthy Perumal, Charles Cornelius, VJ Philip, Ranganathan Francis and many others is now not even a speck in the hockey horizon. The MCC Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament, which has lost its luster over the past decade, has been a pivotal part of Tamil Nadu hockey culture for 93 years.

Some may argue that star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is a registered player with the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUTN) and that Rupinder Pal spent his early years representing the state, but those were professional coercive measures from their jobs at the Indian Overseas Bank. While Sreejesh has returned to his home state of Kerala, Rupinder represents Punjab.

But it’s not just about faded glory. There is still a following for hockey in TN and those associated with the sport in the state insist that the Indian players’ show in Tokyo comes as a shot in the arm.

The Olympic victory has revitalized the youth, said Anil Kumar, physical director at Agarwal Vidyalaya and Junior College, Chennai. “The motivation among boys and girls who are part of the hockey teams of our institutions has increased enormously. They are eager to follow in the footsteps of our national team. I have also received many calls in recent days from parents who want to enroll their children in the sport “, he said.

Agarwal Vidyalaya, St Pauls HSS in Vepery and Nellai Nadar Matriculation HSS, Thiruvanmiyur are among the schools encouraging students to play hockey. According to Anil, a hockey competition for schools could make a major contribution to tapping into talent. “There have been school tournaments before, but a league can be a game-changer. Kids starting hockey will look forward to games where they play other schools and it will help them develop a competitive spirit,” Anil said.

India’s performances in Tokyo have opened a new window. N Jagannath, a class X student who plays hockey at school, believes there is enough motivation for young people to start playing hockey now. “A top performance by our teams in Tokyo has made us all excited to play better. Many of my classmates have asked me for details about hockey. Some of them want to play,” he said.

Sports shops are also being asked for hockey sticks. “There are a lot of customer inquiries about hockey sticks. We’ve witnessed a 25% jump in hockey stick sales and that’s encouraging because it’s a sport that has done our state so well,” said Syed Akbar, who owns two sporting goods stores. in Chennai.

Adam Sinclair, the last state player in the Indian team, believes there must be a concerted effort to nurture talent at the grassroots. “Tamil Nadu has broad support from the state government through the Sports Development Authority of hostels in Tamil Nadu and the presence of a hockey expertise center in Kovilpatti. By holding more tournaments at the district level and sending players to events out of state, they are gaining exposure ,” said Sinclair, who was part of the Indian team at the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The Olympian believes that stadiums such as the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, which has an astro turf, should allow all children and players to practice one day a week for free. “It will give young people the feeling of an international stadium. I don’t think it will cost too much for the hockey body or for the state government. Measures like this can go a long way,” he said. Sinclair’s sports accessories store sold 300 hockey sticks in the past week. “From companies that take bulk orders to parents who want their kids to play hockey can see an uptick in the state,” he said.

In recent years, only Ariyalur’s S Karthi and Kovilpatti’s Mareeswaran Sakthivel have made it to the junior India roster. But Baskaran, who led India to gold at the 1980 Moscow Games, is hopeful that things will improve. “It’s sad not to see anyone from our state in the seniors, but we have to remain optimistic. In order for TN to produce players nationally, everyone has to work towards the association, schools, encouragement from parents and good scientific coaching,” said Baskaran.

Renukalakshmi, General Secretary of HUTN, is eager to set up new programs and train coaches. “We have brought in prominent coaches such as Shiv Jagdev from Canada, Olympian Baskaran, Jude Felix and CVR Kumar to help state coaches stay informed,” said Renuka, who believes every school should have at least 100 hockey sticks and encourages students to play so that the renewed interest can turn into a passion. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

