Mid-Missouri pickleball athlete announces he’s going pro | local
The mid-Missouri area is known for exceptional athletes in a variety of sports. Some of those household names include professional wrestler Ben Askren and NASCAR driver Carl Edwards.
The area added another name to that list on Saturday in one of the country’s up-and-coming sports.
Dylan Frazier, 19, is one of the best players in the country at pickleball and is currently among the top 15 players in the game.
Pickleball is an emerging sport that is gaining popularity, especially in central Missouri. The sport is a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis.
“I think as more and more people came across it through friends or social media or whatever, they just started playing more in Columbia,” Dylan said. “Columbia has a very nice public park that is open to anyone called Albert-Oakland. Everyone plays there.”
At age 14, Dylan began playing pickleball by competing with his mother, Cindy Frazier, who played recreationally at the University of Missouri. Until this year, the two played competitively together in doubles tournaments.
“We were on vacation to Florida, we played at a recreation center there, we all had a lot of fun, the whole family did it,” Dylan said. “So when we got back to Missouri, we said we needed to find a place to continue playing and we found the Show Me Pickleball Club. And that’s how we started playing pickleball in Columbia.”
“Pickleball is a family passion,” Cindy said. “You want to work your way up to competitive pickleball by finding the right partner and the right people to play with, and so our 14-year-old who came on the scene, there weren’t many people who wanted to play with him, or their mom.” , for that matter.”
According to USA Pickleball, the average age for a pickleball player is 41 years old.
One of Dylan’s mentors, Nick Loudermilk, a coach and former pickleball professional, said Dylan has a real passion for pickleball at such a young age.
“Dylan loves it, and I thought it was really cool how passionate he was about it, and that he was so young.” said Loudermilk. “He could do it all. He could discern someone’s weakness, he was so fast. When I look at Dylan, he doesn’t look like some crazy fast, super athlete, but he’s very fast, and I think that’s one of the underrated parts of this game.”
Now Dylan travels the country with his father playing in the world’s top tournaments, often medaling in singles, men’s doubles and mixed doubles.
“There are multiple professional tours currently on,” Loudermilk said. “He plays quite a few of them both and one of them is even in the top 10 now. So look at that and he’s done this in fewer events than a lot of the other people who have racked up those points, so Dylan’s ceiling is very high.”
Dylan said he loves the community aspect of the game.
“To travel across the country and play in all these different tournaments, it’s really cool because you can meet all these people at the different tournaments,” Dylan said. “Then you get to see them again later, but in the different states, so it’s really nice how pickleball kind of brings you together and then sticks you back, but in a different part of the country.”
