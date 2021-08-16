Sports
cubs vs. Marlins – Game Recap – August 15, 2021
MIAMI — Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jess Aguilar homered, and the Miami Marlins handed the Chicago Cubs their 11th consecutive loss with a 4-1 win on Sunday.
The game was tied at 1 before Chisholm tied up against Alec Mills (5-5) in the sixth inning. Chisholm also singled and scored on the 22nd homerun by Aguilars in the seventh.
Chisholm’s 12th homer landed in the second deck in right field.
I grabbed one in the middle and crushed it, he said. I feel pretty good and confident now.
Righthander Elieser Hernandez from Miami gave up one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. It was Hernandez’s first big league appearance since he crushed his right quad in Pittsburgh on June 3.
Hernandez has been limited to three starts this season due to injuries.
It has been a difficult year for me, he said. I’ve never had so many injuries, but was back here now and looking for positive results.
Marlins manager Don Mattingly was pleased with Hernandez’s return to the upheaval.
He was pretty impressive for his first time back (since the injury), Mattingly said. I thought he was on the attack for most of the game.
Paul Campbell (1-2) retired the side for the win, and Dylan Floro worked the ninth for his fifth save.
Chicago equaled its longest slide of the season. It also dropped 11 straight from June 25 to July 6.
We tried to fight until the end of every game, and you saw that again today, said manager David Ross. You just have to do your best that day. The effort is there.
Frank Schwindel homered for the Cubs, and Mills threw 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball.
Mills believes the team will eventually establish a chemistry with all the new players on the roster.
Obviously this is a bad thing for us, but we just have to stay positive, Mills said. I think things are going to roll and click.
The Marlins jumped up front on Magneuris Sierras RBI single in the fifth. But Schwindel tied the score with his fifth homer in the sixth.
Anthony Bass gave Miami a lift with 1 1/3 scoreless innings in relief. He came in with runners on first and third base in the seventh and eliminated Rafael Ortega and Schwindel.
SWEET SWINGING
Miami outfielder Lewis Brinson hit 2 for 4 for his sixth multi-hit game this month. The South Florida native has 19 hits in his last 13 games.
HISTORY BUFF
Mills became the first Cubs pitcher since 1919 to allow three or fewer runs and two or fewer walks in 12 consecutive starts in one season. Hippo Vaughn (May 3 – June 22) did a similar feat 102 years ago for 13 consecutive starts.
HOLLERIN DOGS
The announced attendance of 10,262 included 406 puppies as the Marlins staged their second Bark in the Park promotion in as many months.
ROSTER MOVES
Cubs: VAN Jason Heyward (left index finger infection) was activated off the 10-day injured list. He started on Sunday and played rightfield. OR Greg Deichmann got an option on Triple-A Iowa.
Marlins: With Hernandez returning to the 60-day IL rotation, RHP David Hess was assigned for assignment.
TRAINERS ROOM
Marlins: INF Jon Berti (concussion) has stepped up his training by fielding grounders and boxing.
NEXT ONE
LHP Justin Steele (2-1, 2.95 ERA) starts Monday night for the Cubs in their series opener in Cincinnati.
The Marlins send LHP Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.65 ERA) to the mound Monday night as they continue their homestand with a three-game set against Atlanta.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
