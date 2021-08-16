Cricket-Roach sends West Indies to dramatic victory over Pakistan





The West Indies held their nerves as tailenders Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales led them to a thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first Test in Jamaica on Sunday. Roach scored 30 and Seales scored two in an unbeaten 17-run partnership when the home side reached their goal of 168 for the loss of nine wickets after the West Indies knocked out Pakistan for 203 in their second innings, with Seales taking 5-55. Fortune ebb and flow dramatically during the fourth day with 14 wickets falling before Roach took the winning runs through the covers. The West Indies appeared to have little chance as they lost their last recognized batsman Joshua da Silva with 26 runs needed and two wickets left, but Roach rose to the challenge with a confident batting display. It was never going to be an easy chase after Shaheen Shah Afridi cheaply removed Windies’ top three batsmen to stagger the home side 16-3 before a 68-run fourth-wicket partnership between Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood gave them hope. Imran Butt, however, started off with a series of stunning slip catches to turn the tide in Pakistan as Chase went for 22 on Faheem Ashraf, Kyle Mayers fell on the same combination four balls later and a spectacular dive saw Blackwood out for 55 off Hasan Ali. When Jason Holder was bowled by Hasan, tea was had with the Windies who needed 54 to win and Pakistan who needed three wickets. The match continued to fluctuate into the evening session with three dropped catches contributing to Pakistan’s failure to pack the tail. Previously, 19-year-old Seales became the youngest West Indian to make a test match of five wicket-hauls, beating Alf Valentine’s 71-year-old record when he topped Pakistan’s lower ranks after they resumed at 160-5 . Roach took the first wicket of the morning, then Mayers took that from captain Babar Azam, who took the top score with 55, before Seales took the remaining three wickets. The second and final test is also behind closed doors in Sabina Park, Kingston, starting on Friday. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; editing by Ed Osmond)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/sport/cricket-roach-steers-west-indies-dramatic-win-over-pakistan-2114786 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos