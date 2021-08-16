Utah State Football: Three Bold Predictions for USU in 2021

Contact/Follow@SamMcConkie&@MWCwire

Can the Aggies sneak and surprise in the MWC?

By all stats, Utah State isn’t expected to do much in 2021. The Aggies are tagged to finish fifth in the Mountain Division, ahead of New Mexico alone. Almost the entire 2020 coaching staff has been transferred and an influx of transfer players has given USU’s program an almost total facelift. It takes time to develop as a team under these conditions and this season there could be some very real battles on the pitch.

That said, don’t count on the Aggies being able to exceed expectations and turn heads. Even if they end up having a mediocre season in the win-lose column, USU can surprise an unsuspecting team and give the fanbase something to get really excited about heading into 2022.

Here are three bold predictions for USU’s soccer team this year.

1. Utah State Will Upset Washington State in Road Opener

Admittedly, this is the kind of prediction I’ve been making for years to no avail.

Utah State has been 0-12 squarely against P5 teams on the road for the past decade, only half of which have been competitive affairs. The Aggies simply failed to break through, even though they’ve had numerous legitimate opportunities to do so, for example, 2013 USC, 2013 Utah, 2018 Michigan State and 2019 Wake Forest, all of which were one-score cases.

Washington State’s 2021 version will likely give the Aggies another chance to score that rare upset. Wazzou is just entering their second year with Head Coach Nick Rolovich. The Cougars themselves are coming out of a bad season and their QB battle is anything but settled. It is more telling that the Cougar pass defense last season a gloomy 307 ypg, near the bottom of the NCAA. Of course they can still improve, but to what extent remains to be seen. On the attacking side of the ball, they also lost their best receiving threat in Renard Bell by a season end ACL injury. One weapon less means one dimension less for their offense.

The recipe is clearly here for USU to steal a win on the road. Wazzou has made few, if any, meaningful changes to their schedule during the off-season. They will miss a few explosive players who were previously counted to make big contributions. They’ll also need to set up a game plan against an Aggie team with a new defense and heavy offense, so watching last season’s game movie won’t do Wazzou much good. If Wazzou’s pass defense hasn’t improved significantly, the Aggies can force a shootout and rely on their veteran receivers to deal some damage. It’s a game Wazzou should win, but overlooking USU could be a major miscalculation.

Matchups in this game are surprisingly beneficial to the road team, but minimizing any mistakes is the key to eventually walking away with a P5 game check and the win.

2. Savon Scarver breaks the NCAA record for career kick-return TDs

In good times and bad for USU, Savon Scarver has been a constant bright spot. The senior playmaker has a tremendous top speed and he has the ability to turn the momentum in a game. He won the Jet Award in 2018, which is presented to the best kick returner in the country, and he has regularly topped lists for best Special Teams players. He was also named a consensus All-American in 2018.

In his career, he has six kickoff returns for touchdowns. He only needs one more to match the NCAA record with Houston’s Tyron Carrier and SDSU’s Rashaal Penny. If Scarver gets two kick returns for touchdowns in 2021, he will be the only player in NCAA history to have eight in his career. Getting a record like this will not only cement his place in college football history, it will almost certainly help put the Aggies back in a bowl game.

Now that the backend of the schedule has softened, Scarver is given countless opportunities to claim this record all for himself. By the time the 2021 season comes to an end, I predict he will have eight kickoff return touchdowns. It is a worthy goal to pursue and very achievable.

3. Aggie Defense Has Four All-Mountain West Squads

After a poor performance in 2020, the Aggie defense is set for a major turnaround in 2021.

Bringing back six of their seven linebackers from last season, the Aggies also add Arkansas State graduate transfer Justin Rice to the mix. Rice led the FBS in 2020 with 18.5 tackles for loss and has proven himself to be a major disrupter in the backfield with multiple fumbles in his career. He was also a standout player for Fresno State in 2019.

AJ Vongphachanh led the team total tackles in 2020 and looks set to play an even bigger role this year. He consistently makes hard tackles and will provide invaluable production. Senior Kevin Meitzenheimer is also poised to make a significant contribution to this group and finish his career on a strong note.

On defense, Marcus Moore looks set to build on his good performances from last year and become the strong run-stopper we know he can be. Overall, I expect the defense as a whole to play more complementary to each position group and be much more effective at slowing down opponents.

By the end of the year, the USU will have no fewer than four All-Mountain West rosters at the conference. The defense will far exceed preseason expectations and at least a few of the aforementioned players will be on their way to a home in the NFL.