Bryan Smith joins the Foothills Hockey Association as Director of Player Development | News





LITTLETON, Col., Aug 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — The Foothills Hockey Association (FHA) is pleased to introduce Bryan Smith “Smitty” as our new Director of Player Development for the Foothills Flyers. Bryan brings over 18 years of experience youth hockey leadership, player development, coaching and training to the Flyers Hockey Community. In this role, Bryan will be a key member of the Flyers leadership team, focused on growing the association from the bottom up. He will be responsible for directing the operation and growth of our U8 program, directing major annual tournaments and supporting the progress of our youth athletes to become better hockey people both on and off the ice. “Bryan’s successful track record with Rocky Mountain Hockey School as a leader in developing positive and impactful hockey programs for youth athletes will benefit players of all ages and abilities within our organization,” FHA President Steve Riegel said. “Bryan will help us build the Flyers Hockey Community further by providing our athletes with unique programming that they won’t get anywhere else. We look forward to using his take on the game, his attention to detail and creative thinking to help our players reach their full potential.” Bryan Smith “Smitty” has been a part of the Flyers Hockey Community for eight years. Coaching hockey is his passion and a very important part of his life. “I was looking for a position within the Colorado hockey club community just like this one; the development aspect of hockey is what I love the most. I love seeing hockey players improve and work on something they are passionate about,” said Smitty. When asked how he plans to improve the hockey experience for young athletes through his new role with the Flyers, Smitty commented, “I will focus my efforts on creating a natural progression for athletes to properly prepare them for guidance to coaches as needed, helping them not only better understand the game of hockey, but also use new and different coaching styles and techniques to meet the ongoing needs and demands of the many different types of athletes within the Foothills Flyers .” In addition, Bryan Smith is committed to expanding the Foothills Flyers program and can’t wait to witness the progress and achievements of young Flyers athletes both on and off the ice. Smitty strongly believes that hockey gives youth athletes structure, and through that structure they will continue to achieve great things. “It’s a game that will always find ways to give back if you’re good at it!” explained Smith. About Foothills Hockey Association – The Foothills Hockey Association was founded in 1995 with the mission of developing great hockey people on and off the ice. For over 25 years, Foothills Hockey Association has been a culture-driven organization focused on developing better hockey players and preparing them for a brighter future through our building blocks of family relationships, love of the game, youth focus, effort responsibility, results that go beyond winning and community service. Located in of the two hockey rinks in Littleton, Colorado, the Foothills Flyers offer hockey opportunities for players ages 4 and up with programming from learn to play hockey and skill development into recreational and competitive games. We are #FHAProud! http://www.foothillshockey.org Media contact Heather Szymanskic, Foothills Hockey Association, 1 303.409.2226, [email protected] SOURCE Foothills Hockey Association

