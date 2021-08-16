Table tennis matches in Lithgow heat up and top two places are secured | Lithgow Mercury





sports, local sports, Charolais and Smashes have secured the top two places in the Lithgow Table Tennis Association Winter Competition with two rounds remaining after round seven at the Old Trades Hall. Smashes looked like they would walk away with their game against Grippers after taking the first two rubbers for a quick 4-0 lead. Grippers had other ideas, however, and six unanswered games nearly saw them take a 6-4 lead. The teams split the next two rubbers, both winning one 2-0 to leave Grippers still leading at 8-6. It was Smashes who finished best in the final phase as they claimed the last four matches in singles to lead 10-8, as well as both doubles, 2-1 and 2-0 respectively, to cool down to a 14 – 9 triumph. Smashes shared the glory, with Linda and Matthew Kappos both scoring 4-2 and Kelly Gurney 2-4. Grippers’ Lou Kappos played a brilliant captaincy for a perfect 6-0 but to no avail, while Mark McAulay (2-4) and Pauline Wellfare (0-6) both struggled on the night. READ MORE: Choppers won the first rubber over Charolais 2-0, but it would be the only time they held onto the lead. League leaders Charolais went up 4-3 and 8-5 but couldn’t quite shake off the Chopper challenge. Choppers narrowed the gap to 10-9 with one basehit to go, but Charolais took it for a handy 12-9 lead going into the double play. Charolais won the first doubles 2-0 to secure the match at 14-9 before Choppers took in the second, also 2-0, for a final score of Charolais 14, Choppers 11. Peter Jaccoud and Sean Jenkins both gave 4-2 points back for Charolais, and Shane Eagle got his money’s worth at 4-5. Leon Rust (6-1) stood out for the defeated Choppers, while Maurie Poole went 2-5 and Sharnie Roberts 1-6. Points Score: Charolais 24, Smashes 19, Choppers 9, Grippers 9. This week’s matches: Round 8; Smashes against Charolais. Grabs vs Choppers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, current news to the community. Here’s how to access our trusted content: /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/37qTRiw9gHRe7AczHzCfjaK/f1982858-4960-4a7f-9f82-917e85e1678c.jpg/r0_141_453_397_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

