Sports
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Disappointed Larson Hopes To Resume Magical Victory Tour In BC39 On IMS
Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series road race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway didn’t end the way Kyle Larson wanted or deserved, but there’s always next week. Or in this case this week.
Larson will compete in the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink, the USAC Midget National Championship event Wednesday and Thursday at The Dirt Track at IMS, just a short distance from where the inaugural Verizon 200 got away from him at the Brickyard on Sunday.
Cup Series points leader Larson should be one of the leading candidates to win the dirt race, in part because he has won in almost every type of car he has driven over the past three months. Stock cars, winged sprint cars, late models rarely denied him. And Larson, with the freshest tires among the front-runners, probably had the best chance of winning the race on Sunday, until his car was pushed into the grass exiting Turn 1 during a restart on lap 90.
On what turned out to be the penultimate restart, Larson found himself on the outside of Denny Hamlin approaching the corner, but was bumped deep into the braking zone by Kurt Busch. As he approached the approach of Turn 2 in a three-wide squeeze, Larson’s off-track conundrum led him to fall from one look at the lead to a distant seventh.
With Hamlin and Chase Briscoe bumping and pounding ahead of him, Larson took third at the finish behind winner AJ Allmendinger and Ryan Blaney, but didn’t come to IMS before that in the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet.
My car was really, really good, Larson said. After the first leg, I could adjust it to my (preference), and the crew would review the data and give me tips on what to do in the cockpit to go faster. After that we were by farthe fastest car.
Things just didn’t work there in the end.
That happens in racing, just not for Larson lately.
In a 77-day span stretching back to Memorial Day weekend, Larson has won five cup races, stock car races, a million-dollar All-Star Race, two premier winged sprint races, and one of the best races of the late model series. the nation. He started the race by winning NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 30, and has not stopped by winning four consecutive Cup events (three-point races and the All-Star Race), including a road course in Sonoma (California) Raceway and a new event at Nashville Superspeedway.
Larson has limited experience competing in late models, but he captured one of the richest events in the sport at Fairbury (Illinois) Speedway on July 31. Surrounding that were victories in the crown jewels of sprint car racing: the 38th Kings Royal at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway and the 60th Knoxville (Iowa) Nationals, each paying more than $175,000.
Larson won Saturday night in Knoxville, then flew back to IMS in a private plane loaned to him by Hamlin. They also didn’t realize they would be side by side for the lead when Busch pushed Larson too deep into Turn 1.
I was obviously frustrated getting off the front row and running through the grass and stuff, but that’s how it works on road courses sometimes, especially when you have a tight corner 1 and a wide braking zone, Larson said. I was just wrong there.
You hate it, but we had a really fast car today and I’m proud of that.
Larson said he would be home for a few days before returning to Indianapolis on Wednesday for practice, heat races and the preliminary post for the BC39. Then try to win the main event on Thursday evening. Tickets remain for sale on IMS.com.
Come back and try to win a dwarf race, he said with a smile.
Larson’s three months win
- May 30: Won the Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway from pole
- June 6: Won Cup Series road race at Sonoma (California) Raceway from pole
- June 13: Won the Cup Series $1 Million All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway
- June 20: Won the Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway
- July 17: Won the $175,000 Kings Royal Winged Sprint Car Race at Eldora (Ohio) Speedway
- July 31: Won the $50,000 Prairie Dirt Classic late model race at Fairbury (Illinois) Speedway
- August 8: Won the Cup Series road race at Watkins Glen (New York) International
- Saturday: Won the $176,000 Knoxville Nationals Winged Sprint Car Race
Sources
