Football | August 15

DEKALB, ill. As the Northern Illinois University soccer team wrapped up its final post-practice sprints on a sun-filled Sunday at Huskie Stadium, the veteran offensive lineman began Cox brands ran an additional 30 meters down the sidelines to finish the final sprint alongside some of his younger teammates who had fallen behind as the heat took its toll after a two-hour workout on the warm stadium grass.

It was an act that would be easy to miss, but it typifies the brotherhood and togetherness instituted by Huskie offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa , who will begin his third season with NIU in 2021.

“It’s great to see,” Agpalsa said of that moment at the end of training. “We preach teamwork, we preach leadership, but when he does that to propel his teammates forward when they’re struggling, especially in our room, it’s fantastic to see. It’s something we’ve been trying to do for the past two years on building and seeing that grow is fantastic.”

Sunday’s practice was the ninth of the camp for the Huskies and Agpalsa is pleased with the overall progress his group has made so far.

“They’re getting better every day,” he said of the group. “We come in with the mindset to improve something every day, they find something to improve every day, they achieve that goal and they move forward. It’s been good; we’re moving steadily in the right direction.”

After bringing in three new starters along the offensive front during the abridged 2020 campaign, NIU has the luxury of welcoming five starters up front in 2021, a rarity in college football that Agpalsa certainly enjoys.

“It feels good,” Agpalsa says with a big smile. “There’s still a lot going on. What’s nice is that we’ve brought in a lot of the young guys who started a year ago, and they’re still young. They’re improving, they’re getting better every day. They’re starting at understand our system and what we expect from them, and I couldn’t be more excited about their progress.”

The most experienced of the five up front is senior, three-year starter brayden patton (Elletsville, Ind./Edgewood), who has started in three different positions over the past three years and has settled in the center throughout the 2020 season. Patton, a third-team All-MAC honoree a year ago, leads the way for Huskie’s offensive line.

“Braden has been fantastic from off-season through into the season, he’s a great leader, he’s teaching guys how to really play the game and be a pro,” Agpalsa said of his . “It’s invaluable to have a man like that because so many young guys are learning what to do and hopefully in a year those guys can be those leaders too.”

Playing alongside Patton is a group that has gained quite a bit of experience despite having plenty of seasons left to qualify.

“ Cox brands has been a starter for us for three years, even though he is only a sophomore (eligible),” said Agpalsa. Logan Zschernitz is going to be a starter for three years for us, and he’s a freshman in the red shirt. Nolan Potter returns for its second season, and we’ve got young guys on the rise with John Champe and JJ Lippe , so we’re building a lot of depth and it’s a lot of fun because there’s a lot of competition.”

With 16 left tackle starts under his belt, including all six games last season, Cox brands (Peoria, Illinois/Peoria) is the second most experienced member of the Huskie offensive line behind Patton. John Champe (Brookfield, Wisconsin/Brookfield East), Nolan Potter (Cedar Rapids, Iowa/Washington) and Logan Zschernitz (Spencer, Wis./Spencer) were all starters in 2020 and will bring the experience they gained during a shortened season back to the field in 2021.

Potter and Zschernitz each started all six games in 2020 with the right tackle and right guard, respectively. Zschernitz played in four games in 2019, including his first start against Toledo when the NIU offensive line didn’t allow a sack and helped the Huskies run to 232 yards. Potter mainly played in special teams in 2019.

As a true freshman a year ago, Champe played in each of the first three games before taking over as the left hat starter for the final three games of 2020. JJ Lippe (Milwaukee, Wis./Whitefish Bay) also played in three games last season.

As we continue to scan further down the offensive line depth chart, the sheer size jumps out, as the Huskie Offensive Front has eight players listed at 6-foot-5 or better. Among those players who were deeper into the depth chart, Agpalsa picked two to keep an eye on.

“Two young guys who are really impressive and that people should pay attention to are Evan Buss and Pete Nygra said Agpalsa. Evan Buss is a big, 6-foot-6 tackle from Kimberly, Wisconsin and Pete Nygra is a true freshman from Brownsburg, Indiana and they both come in and work, they’re going to be pretty special.”

NIU will return to the practice field on Monday morning. The training sessions are open to the public and fans in attendance are requested to remain on the West Stands and not post any photos or videos of the training. For a complete preseason camp schedule, visit 2021 Camp Central at NIUHuskies.com.

NIU opens the season on September 4 at Georgia Tech and then welcomes fans back to the stands at full capacity at Huskie Stadium, starting with the home opener against Wyoming on September 11. Kick-off for the match is at 12:30 p.m. (CT) and the match will honor First Responders and Health Care Heroes, while also serving as a Welcome Back Fans party.

