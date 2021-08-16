Sports
Clarkson hockey gears up for the 2021-22 season
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) – Like the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence, the Clarkson Golden Knights Men’s Hockey Team is less than 2 months away from the start of their 2021-22 season.
It’s a season that brings high hopes for a Golden Knights squad that brings back some key veterans and a charged freshman class.
The Golden Knights open their season on October 8 and travel to Alaska to take on the University of Alaska Fairbanks for a few non-conference games.
It is a non-conference schedule that includes Michigan Tech, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Canisius, Merrimack, and UNH.
Yes, I believe in that here. I believe you should play the best. I have to believe that you are not afraid to travel. I’m really excited about the Alaska trip because it’s during our fall break, so it’s a perfect fit for us. Little free time, not much missed class time. It’s a great way to start the year off with a bit of team bonding. Go out, get to know each other, spend some time. So I like to take a hard trip early and be a little longer than a normal trip, said Clarkson Mens Hockey Coach Casey Jones.
Clarkson has a highly regarded freshman class this season, with 1 defender, 7 forwards and 1 goalkeeper joining the team and adding important pieces to an already loaded roster.
You know, I think… I think we would do well to recruit into who we are and bring in people who will be successful at Clarkson and want to be in our type of development model. I like what Josh, I like what Mike is doing right now, recruiting in terms of the quality of the people that came here. I feel good about that. I think we came in, we have some prominent players who have scored at a high level. We had to dive into the transfer pool, Jones said.
That’s why the Golden Knights are appearing in a number of pre-season Top 20 polls nationally, and Jones says his team expects to be in the mix not only for an ECAC championship, but also for a trip to the Frozen Four.
We expect to win. I think there is a difference now. A few years ago we hoped we were there, to feel it. Our expectations were now a good team. Expect to compete for championships. We expected to be one of the better teams in our league and nationally. We know health has to be important so we just went to work and trust our process and tried to make sure we played in a way that was hard to play against and played fast and played with our identity so that we had a little could live up to our own expectations, Jones said.
With the rosters expanded this year as the NCAA qualifies for an additional year due to COVID-19, the Golden Knights will carry 32 players in 2021-22, giving Clarkson depth but limiting playing time for some players.
It’s the biggest roster that’s well-behaved, but I think this is going to be a year where NCAA teams that… Just keeping that roster management is probably our biggest hurdle this year. Keeping everyone excited, fresh and playing because we have tremendous depth, Jones said.
When the Federal Hockey League season kicks off in a few months, the league will be minus one of Watertown Wolves’ biggest rivals.
The Elmira Enforcers announced on their team page a few weeks ago that the team would be inactive in the 2021-22 season due to issues with their home, First Arena.
That currently leaves the FHL with just 7 teams for the upcoming season.
Enforcers players entered a dispersal draft this week, with the Wolves picking up Ahmed Mahfouz, Joe Young and Brendan Hussey.
In their press release, the Enforcers say they plan to return to the league for the 2022-23 season.
