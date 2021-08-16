Young athletes inspired by India’s show at Olympics





Encouraged by the record number of medals, more young people are now taking to the training ground

After India’s best ever medal in the Olympics, there is a buzz around the local training grounds. There is renewed energy and motivation among the youth. At a stadium in Gurugram, the crisp morning air has an edge, and every athlete strives to live up to the Olympic motto Citius, Altius, Fortius. Many kids who come here to train are like: mausamidownhill (good weather frogs). They will train as long as they are in their comfort zone, but when the going gets tough, they disappear., Akhil Kumar, a boxing coach at Nehru Stadium in Gurugram, said of the young athletes he trains. The ones that remain, he continued, are like diamonds in the rough. Boxing as a sport became hugely popular in India after Vijender Singh’s historic bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Sahil Bansal, now a state-level boxer, is one such athlete. Do I ever want to go to the Olympics? HitohjaanaHi hi!! [That is the objective!], he says. While talking about the Olympics, he says he really enjoyed watching the matches, even though his favorite boxer, Amit Panghal, didn’t win a medal. For others, such as Aditya Chauhan, a state-level table tennis player, India’s performance in the Olympics was a source of inspiration. Despite both Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra exiting the matches in the third round, the performances were extremely encouraging. Sharath Kamals’ match against Ma Long, the third best player in the world, was one of the best matches of the Olympics for me, says Mr. Aditya. Change in mindset Coaches say the mindset shift of young athletes is extremely encouraging, as they are no longer satisfied with just attending the Olympics. The goal now is to win medals. The pandemic also hit India’s rendezvous with the Olympics, particularly in gymnastics. It [our performance in the Olympics] was good, but not so good for gymnasts, said Kanika Chaudhary, a 12-year-old national-level gymnast. It was really hard to practice alone at home with a lack of proper equipment, and all we could really do was maintain our fitness as much as possible. Our coaches sent us training routines and nutrition plans on WhatsApp to help us during the lockdown. Take on challenges As the threat of the third wave of the pandemic looms large across the country, young athletes are poised to face the challenges. Coaches and trainers have adopted technology, whether through Zoom workouts or WhatsApp conversations, to train athletes so that the battle for international success will continue even when stadiums and facilities are closed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/young-athletes-inspired-by-indias-show-at-olympics/article35931255.ece

