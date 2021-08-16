Zac Gallen’s Battle Continues As Diamondbacks Get Punished By Padres





Diamondbacks righthander Zac Gallen entered the year as a trendy National League Cy Young candidate. He had been quietly dominant during his brief Major League career and many saw him as a pitcher on the brink of breaking out. That’s not how things turned out. After struggling again on Sunday in an 8-2 loss against the San Diego Padres, Gallen saw his ERA go above 5.00 for the first time this season. He has made 15 starts this season; the Diamondbacks are 3-12 in them. It’s a stunning stat for a starter who seemed to be defined by consistency during the first 27 starts of his career. In the end, it comes down to making some mistakes in counting where I probably didn’t make those mistakes last year, Gallen said. Really, just the consistency. It was a good start here, a not so great start there. After a step back from Sunday, it was still a hugely successful weekend for the Diamondbacks, who took three of four from a Padres team that played more than .500 in the 16-game run. The Diamondbacks won in a blowout on Thursday and a walkoff on Friday. On Saturday, they got an unlikely no-hitter from lefthander Tyler Gilbert in his first Major League-start. They wanted to be a thorn in the side of the play-off candidates for the last two months of the season and, at least for one weekend, they managed to pull it off. They just finished a 16-game run through the National League Wests top three teams with a 6-10 record. Gallen served a pair of solo home runs to Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr., who was triggered Sunday morning by his most recent stay on the injured list. Tatis shot a hanging slider in the third inning and filed a change-up on the leftfield seats in the fifth. Three batters later, it was Jake Cronenworth who launched a two-run homer to the right on a Gallen substitution. It’s really just frustrating, Gallen said. Today is probably one of the first days I felt like my delivery felt pretty good, pretty normal. Just made three errors that ended as homeruns. After Gallen was hit hard by the San Francisco Giants last week, pitching coach Matt Herges wondered if opponents have taken a different approach to Gallen than in the past. On Sunday, Gallen agreed with that assessment, citing words of a coach he had in his youth: Good players are even better self-evaluators. You have to take the hitters approach to how you attack guys and how you take them out and kind of put that into your game plan, Gallen said. Don’t necessarily shy away from what you’re doing right, but understand that there are several ways to get guys out. Turn the script around a bit, it doesn’t necessarily have to be that predictable. Gallen has a 5.03 ERA through 15 starts. He has had a good start, making at least six innings with three runs or less, just twice, a far cry from the pitcher who started his career with 23 consecutive starts with three runs or less.

