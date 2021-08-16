England’s Wood, Moeen rock India in second test – Cricket

India was 181-6 in its second inning, leading by 154 runs, when bad light forced an early end.

LONDON (AFP) – England’s Mark Wood and Moeen Ali struck against India late on Sunday at Lord’s to exit the second Test which was intriguingly balanced going into the final day.

The start of a fourth day of fluctuating fortunes had seen Wood remove in-form openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.

And the visitors were in even bigger trouble at 55-3 when Sam Curran took the prize wicket from India captain Virat Kohli.

Cheteshwar Pujara (45) and Ajinkya Rahane (61), who had both previously fought for runs in this series, checked England’s progress, although it took them a quiet 59 overs to add exactly 100 for the fourth wicket.

But from 155-3 India lost three wickets for 20 runs.

Express quickly Wood sent Pujara away before off-spinner Moeen removed Vice Captain Rahane and the dangerous Ravindra Jadeja.

Pujara’s 206-ball wake ended when a Wood delivery went a length and gently lobbed at England captain Joe Root on the second slip to leave India 155-4.

Rahane was then caught behind cutting off Moeen, who then threw Jadeja with a great throw that twisted and bounced to cut the top of the left-hander’s stump.

Wood, recalled after Stuart Broad suffered a late-series calf injury after playing the rain-marred first Test at Trent Bridge last week, had figures of 3-40 in 14 overs.

But, worrying for England, Wood also had a shoulder injury that had to be assessed in the morning after diving headlong into a billboard while saving a border.

Mooen, dropped in front of batsman Dan Lawrence in an English attack Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, had 2-52 in 20 overs.

Shortly before the end of the game, the umpires seemed to suggest that the game could not go on if England took the new ball, even though the floodlights were on.

England did not want to risk conceding points in those circumstances, however, with Rishabh Pant 14 not out and Ishant Sharma unbeaten on four.

“There were two parties – one wanted to stay there, one wasn’t so sure,” Moeen told Sky Sports.

“It was a great test match. It was great to come back and be a part of it… As soon as I got the call I was eager to come back and play,” he added.

Play resumed on Sunday with England 27 runs ahead after Root’s amazing 180, not in a 391 total.

Rahul and Rohit had delivered most of India’s first innings 364 with 129 and 83 respectively.

But Rahul fell for five on Sunday when, after leaving the ball so well in this run, he delivered a 93 mph (150 kph) Wood delivery to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Rohit drew India level when he pulled a 91 mph Wood ball for six.

But he tried to repeat the shot just three balls later, even though three outfielders were out for the hook, he was caught well by Moeen, who came in from a deep square leg, for 21.

India was now virtually nobody for two.

Kohli, who had been in good contact, survived bowler Curran’s review with the left arm for lbw at height.

But still at 20 and seemingly playing for inswinger, Kohli slammed a Curran delivery diagonally over him and was caught behind a thin nick.

“As for Rohit, he has made it clear that this is a shot that he is playing,” said India batting coach Vikram Rathour.

“Kohli, it was just a lack of concentration.”

Cricket crowds traditionally clapped to batsmen for reaching multiples of 50 runs, but on Sunday there was plenty of ironic applause from India and England, supporters for every 50 balls encountered by both Pujara and Rahane.

But there was also a lot of genuine warmth from the spectators at the home of cricket when vice-captain Rahane, who had previously been out for five and one this series, completed a 125-ball fifty after being dropped at 31 by Jonny Bairstow at Moeen.

“In cricket, these phases (of low scores) will come,” Rathour said as he reflected on Pujara and Rahane’s recent form. “But as long as they’re doing their best, whatever they are, I don’t think we’re concerned.”