Preparing for Fantasy Football Concept: An Already Painful D’Andre Swift Could Really Hurt Those Who Draft Him

DETROITT — While Jamaal Williams started and played every snap with the Lions’ first-team attack in their pre-season debut against the Bills on Friday, D’Andre Swift’s decline was nowhere to be seen. Not in uniform, not on the sidelines.

Swift was even in a suite high above the ground level at Ford Field with some other teammates, wearing a cap and watching his squad play without him.

“We’re just being conservative with Swift,” coach Dan Campbell explained after the game. “He kind of had a groin, so I chose to just let him sit, rehab, strengthen it a little bit. Because he fought his way through it and he did a good job, but it just didn’t feel like it was. get well soon enough, so (we decided to) just let him sit.

“He could have gone if we really, really needed to, but it’s not worth it now.”

Talk about Swift has changed since the Lions signed Williams in March. Before that, offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn referred to him as a “three-down back” while running backs coach Duce Staley suggested as many as “25 touches” could go Swift’s way.

But since their mini camps, we’ve heard that Lynn Williams offers as an “A” back and Swift as a “B” back. We’ve heard Campbell call them a “one-two punch.” Campbell even called Swift “pretty special” and Williams “the freakin’ Energizer Bunny” in much the same breath in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio less than two weeks ago.

On Friday, Campbell doubled down on the concept, saying he’d “love to mix,” but would resist a time share during a game if anyone got hot.

“For example, if Jamaal gets a hot hand, we can still use Swift,” Campbell said. “You could put (Swift) there to give Jamaal a (pause), but we could put Swift in other places as well. There are other things he can do, we believe, in the pass game, and there are others trinkets with which we can do him.”

The only way Swift can get the kind of work he needs to justify his top-30 ADP from mid-August is if he gets a hot hand every week. That’s hard to do when he’s not available, like he’s been out for about a week because of his groin, or like he was three games last season with a concussion and the resulting migraine.

And even if he is available in 2021, since June the coaches have almost promised that he will still share.

Splitting is nothing new for Swift. With another coaching staff, he didn’t play half of the Lions’ snaps in his first six games in 2020, recording a receiving average of 3.3 and seeing more than 10 carry bags.

In his last seven matchups, however, things have gone well. It wasn’t until then that Swift played at least 54% of the snaps six times, with a much more attractive 11.3 carries and 3.7 receptions per game.

That should perhaps be the expectation for Swift next season, perhaps even with fewer carries and a slight increase in receipts. Lynn likes to use his running backs in the passing game.

But Swift scored poorly in both Pro Football Focus difficulty (44th out of 73 qualifying running backs) and in yards by catch per reception (2.41, 64th out of 73 qualifying running backs). Todd Gurley even outperformed Swift in both.

And frankly, none of this matters. The Lions started their preseason action with an ugly three-and-out, then were on the cusp of another ugly six-play drive until a Bills penalty gave them another first loss. Jared Goff made some good downfield throws, including a needle threader to tighten Darren Fells to jump-start the attack. End result? An inefficient 18-play, 70-yard drive to set up a field goal.

The truth is that the Lions have made a running back with at least 45 receptions in five of the past six seasons, including Swift in 2020. It was a byproduct of the team falling behind and taking what the defense gave them – Theo Riddick made up for it a whole career of. But the Lions haven’t had a 1,000-foot run since 2013, when Reggie Bush barely crossed the line.

Unless something changes the mind of the new regime and one man becomes the man, the slippery slope will continue.

It’s all enough to get your friends drafting Swift, especially in non- and half-PPR formats. You could shrug and take him when he shows up in round 4, but chances are someone overestimates him and takes him over late in round 2 or sometime in round 3.

Williams is the much better bargain at an ADP of about round 10. He already works with the first team and is no slouch when it comes to catching passes. His physical style may make him preferred by the Lions on the short range/goal line.

Swift’s receiving potential keeps him as a renowned starter in PPR, but with a tough schedule (they open the season against the 49ers, Packers, Ravens, Bears and Vikings) and a challenging path to becoming an all-down man, he just didn’t give it the glorious advantage he might have earlier this season.