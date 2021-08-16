Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski captures National Bank Open women’s doubles title with Brazilian Stefani

Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani of Brazil defeated Croatian Darija Jurak and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia in straight sets (6-3, 6-4) and won the National Bank Open title in women’s doubles on Sunday in Montreal.

“I’m really proud of our performance this week. It’s not always easy to get here. There are different kinds of pressure,” said Dabrowski. “So I’m really happy that we were able to play even better than last week. And we’ll just keep building.”

The tournament was especially for Dabrowski, who is from Ottawa and had her parents in the stands. It was the first time she saw them in real life since November 2019.

“It was lovely to have them there and nice to share a win with them,” she said with a smile.

The Ottawa native claimed her third WTA1000 title, having previously won the Qatar Open in 2018 and Miami Open in 2017.

No. 1-seed Medvedev beats Opelkafor men’s singles titles

Russian Daniil Medvedev has won the men’s title at the National Bank Open in Toronto with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over American qualifier Reilly Opelka.

The tournament’s No. 1 Medvedev saved 4-for-4 breakpoints and won 73 percent of his total service points in Sunday’s one-hour, 25-minute game.

The six-foot Opelka, who played in his first-ever ATP Masters 1000 final, couldn’t dominate the game with his massive serve, winning 63 percent of his first service points with eight aces and three double faults.

Medvedev, 25, previously reached the final of the tournament in 2019 when the event was known as the Rogers Cup, but lost to Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

Medvedev, the world No. 2, played well below the baseline for much of the game to respond to Opelka’s massive serve.

The Russian faced a triple breakpoint early in the first set on Sunday, but saved all three and came back from 0-40 to hold the serve at 2-2.

Opelka was broken in the next game when Medvedev sent a giant bomb down the line.

The 23-year-old American, number 32 in the world, held out despite other possible breaks in the set, but was unable to resolve his opponent and dropped the opener 6-4.

He got another break in the first game of the second set after Medvedev hit another forehand shot right down the line, but Opelka held out for the save.

A double fault gave Medvedev the break on Opelka’s next serve and the Russian led 2-1.

Halfway through the second set it was Medvedev who faced a break. Opelka seemed to be ready to finally get a chance, until he sent a return just wide and Medvedev held onto the serve to make it 4-2.

He sealed the win by breaking Opelka again, sending the American a return to the top of the net.

Unseeded Camila Giorgi wins women’s singles title

Unseeded Italian Camila Giorgi has won the National Bank Open in Montreal, beating Czech Republic’s No. 4 seed Karolina Pliskova 6-3, 7-5 in the final on Sunday.

Giorgi, the world No. 71, won the title in her first-ever appearance in a WTA 1000 final.

The 29-year-old Italian used her speed and athleticism to beat the world’s number 6, winning 71 percent of her first service points and hitting seven aces.

Giorgi secured the win with a breaking point, her fourth of the game, and tears welled up in her eyes as she stood on the pitch.

Pliskova and Giorgi previously met at the Tokyo Olympics, where Giorgi won a straight sets in the round of 16.

Beautiful run

Sunday’s win capped off a stunning run for Giorgi at the National Bank Open.

The Italian defeated No. 9 Elise Mertens in the first round, sent No. 7 Petra Kvitova in the round of 16 and defeated No. 15 Cori Gauff in the quarter-finals.

A huge nine-minute game halfway through the first set on Sunday turned the game around.

Giorgi poses with the trophy after winning the final of the National Bank Open for women. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Pliskova took a break point after sending a shot into the net and got the save, but Giorgi saw the point win back on several occasions. The Italian eventually got the rest to make it 4-3. Pliskova responded by throwing her racket at the court.

After breaking her serve, Pliskova missed several returns and conceded a double foul to set up a double break point and potential set point. She saved the first with a huge serve, then sent a return out of the game, giving Giorgi a 6-3 win.

It was the first set Pliskova had lost since the second round of the tournament, when she lost 6-4 to Croatian Donna Vekic en route to a three-set victory.

Giorgi, however, was the one who showed her frustration in the second set, when she threw her racket into the net after sending a shot wide.

She forced Pliskova to a break point on the next point, won it and went up 3-1 when the Czech player missed a return.

Giorgi was snapped right back in the next game after back-to-back double fouls.

A missed forehand from Pliskova gave Giorgi a chance at match point, but Plisova got the save when Giorgi sent a return into the net. Giorgi did not miss her second chance and broke her opponent to take the set 7-5.

Tears welled up in her eyes as she greeted the crowd with a raised racket.