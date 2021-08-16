Important win for Cummins over Karkoo in Great Flinders table tennis | Port Lincoln Times





Cummins 17 (67) def Karkoo 13 (51) In the first round of singles, Cummins won 5 (24) over Karkoo 5 (19), with Cummins dominating the bottom rank while Karkoo won their matches at the top. Cummins 3 (11) then defeated Karkoo in the first round of doubles 2 (8). Cummins extended their lead in the second round of singles by winning 6 (23) against Karkoo 4 (15), then winning the final round of doubles 3 (9) to 2 (9). Best for Cummins with four wins each, the lowest players were Aaron Kerr, Matt Guppy and Terry Sampson, and Aiden Barnes scored three wins. Vicki Mundy was the best for Karkoo with four wins, with Darren Atkins, Michael Meaney, Malcolm Hancock and Leon Hurrell all taking three wins. Jarrad Hill fought hard for Cummins, lost in five to Neil Carr 14-12, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-3, then went to Atkins 6-11, 11-9, 7-11 , 8-11, 8-11. Mundy and Meaney won an exciting match against Ross Kerr and Troy Branson 11-8, 8-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-8. Caro Miller paired with Guppy to beat Karkoo’s Hurrell and Kay Baines 11-9, 9-11, 11-9, 7-11, 11-9. Yeelanna 13 (46) beats Wanilla 11 (46) Yeelanna snuck just over the line and won the final match of the night to take the win over Wanilla. Wanilla 4 (17) defeated Yeelanna 4 (14) in the first round of singles, then Yeelanna was just ahead in the first round of doubles 2 (8) to 2 (7). Yeelanna won the second round of singles 5 (15) to 3 (14), then both teams took two wins in the final round of doubles. Yeelanna’s top players were Russell Fordham and Sally Kunze with four wins each, while Rob McFarlane and Heather Pope both scored four times for Wanilla. Yeelanna’s Isiah Nield had two tight singles wins, first over Oscar Strauss 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, then repeated the win over Isaac Traeger 9-11, 13-15, 11-7, 11-8, 11-8. Geoff McLachlan and Kunze won the final double of the evening to take the win for Yeelanna by scoring 5-11, 11-9, 11-9, 13-11 over Kym Wright and Ryan Mann. Yallunda Flat 22 (75) beats Tumby Bay 8 (35) Yallunda Flat dominated the night, winning the first round of Singles 7 (26) to 3 (12), then won the second round of Singles 8 (26) to 2 ( 11 ). In the first round doubles, Yallunda Flat led Tumby Bay 4 (13) to 1 (5). The closest round of the match was in the second round of doubles, with Yallunda Flat taking it from 3 (10) to 2 (7). Players with four wins for Yallunda Flat included Wade Gray, Alex Jaeger, Lisa Fitzgerald, Lorraine Dunn and Sally Cabot. Best for Tumby with four wins was top player Richard Hennell. Tim Roediger of Yallunda Flat won in a close match with his father Ken, 6-11, 11-9, 11-8, 14-12. 