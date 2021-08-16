Padres vs. Diamondbacks – Game Recap – August 15, 2021

PHOENIX — Fernando Tatis Jr. took a few practice swings and stepped into the batter’s box with his usual swagger. One thought crossed his mind as he returned to the San Diego lineup.

Let them remember why they missed you, he said, grinning.

The 22-year old All-Star certainly achieved that goal with a great comeback from the injured list, hitting two homeruns, driving in four runs and leading the Padres to an 8-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Jake Cronenworth also went deep, helping San Diego stop a string of four-game losses.

Tatis played right field for the first time in his professional career and hit a leadoff, then tore a double down the third baseline to start the game.

He hit his first homer of the afternoon in the third in a towering solo shot that cleared the wall in the left. His 33rd homer came in the fifth and was more of a low liner, but went over the wall from about the same spot to give the Padres a 2-1 lead.

Fernando is Fernando, said Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer. It never ceases to amaze each of us.

It was Tatis’ fifth multihomer game this season and number 8 for his career.

Cronenworth’s shot from two runs later in the fifth gave San Diego a 4-1 lead. It was his 17th of the season.

Tatis added a basesloaded single in the eighth that brought home Victor Caratini and Trent Grisham. Tatis had been on the injured list since July 31 after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.

The exciting star usually plays shortstop, but the Padres decided to move him to the outfield for now. The hope is that there is less chance of him getting injured, which will allow him to stay in the lineup for the rest of the season.

He wasn’t challenged much in the outfield on Sunday, but made some routine catches.

It was pretty chilly, Tatis said.

The return of Tatis is a huge boost for the Padres, who have 15 players on the injured list and have taken a nosedive in the NL West standings. They still occupy NL’s second wildcard spot in the playoff race, but are feeling pressure from the attacking Reds, Phillies and Braves.

San Diego’s season arguably bottomed out the day before on Saturday, when rookie pitcher Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first career start against the Padres.

Hosmer said the team had a meeting after the embarrassing loss, hoping a conversation could help them focus on the latter part of the season. For one game it seemed to work.

Sometimes in the season you get lost in what’s going on, Hosmer said. “It’s such a long, grueling season that it can beat you at times.”

Craig Stammen was the starting pitcher for the Padres in a bullpen game. He threw two scoreless innings and gave up two hits. Reiss Knehr (1-0) took the win after giving up one run in two innings.

Zac Gallen (1-7) started for the Diamondbacks and gave up four runs in five innings.

The righthander was one of the better pitchers in the National League in 2020, finishing ninth in the league’s Cy Young Award voting, but the 26-year-old struggled for most of this season. He has a 5.03 ERA.

There have been some tough outings, said Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo.

Josh Rojas of Arizona hit a solo homerun in the fifth. It was his 11th of the season.

TRAINERS ROOM

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish placed on the 10-day injured list with a tight low back, retroactive to Friday. Knehr was promoted from Triple-A El Paso. … To make way for Tatis on the roster, the Padres OF Brian O’Grady chose Triple-A.

Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly and LHP Joe Mantiply placed on COVID-19 injured list. Called up LHP Miguel Aguilar and RHP Sean Poppen from Triple-A Reno.

NEXT ONE

The Padres visit Colorado on Monday. RHP Antonio Senzatela (2-9, 4.71 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Rockies. The Padres haven’t announced a starter yet.

The Diamondbacks are off Monday before they host a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. RHP Kyle Gibson (2-1, 3.18 ERA) starts for the Phillies. The Diamondbacks haven’t announced a starter yet.

——