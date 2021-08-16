Canterbury to host eight warm-up matches for 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup





Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The White Ferns celebrate taking the wicket of Australian captain Meg Lanning during an ODI at Mount Maunganui last summer.

Canterbury will host eight warm-up matches for the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup, including the White Ferns against trans-Tasman rivals, Australia. The region is expected to receive a $4.2 million boost to its economy with the organizers of the 2022 Womens Cricket World Cup (CWC22) announcing Monday that they will host tournament warm-up week early next year. Cantabrians will have the chance to see all eight participating teams in action from February 27 to March 2, with each team playing two warm-up matches over the four days. Warm-up matches are played at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln Green and Rangiora Oval. Fans can participate for free. READ MORE:

White Ferns’ first warm-up game is against a qualifier at Lincoln’s Bert Sutcliffe Oval on February 27. They will then face Australia, who have dominated them in 50-over matches in recent years, on March 1 at the same venue. The official pre-tournament media day, captains press conference and team welcome will also be held in Christchurch. Three qualifiers to be confirmed will join the eight-team tournament with host nation New Zealand, Australia, defending champions England, India and South Africa. Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Sophie Devine and the White Ferns play two warm-up games in Lincoln ahead of the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup. In the opening game of the 2022 Womens World Cup, the White Ferns take on one of the qualifiers at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on March 4 in a day-nighter. Christchurch’s Hagley Oval will host the second semi-final on March 31 and the final on April 3 with Wellingtons Basin Reserve hosting the other semi-final on March 30. CWC22 chief executive Andrea Nelson said she wanted as many Kiwis as possible to experience the cricket’s top event. When New Zealand last hosted the ICC Womens Cricket World Cup in 2000, the White Ferns came away with the first and only women’s world title to date. That’s something I’m sure all Kiwis wouldn’t mind seeing again. Fiona Goodall/Getty Images White Fern Jess Kerr bowls in match three of the one-day series against Australia in April. Attending World Cup matches at one of our top six locations will be very affordable. An action-packed day out for a family costs just $35 (booking fees apply), which we believe is great value for money. White Ferns captain Sophie Devine believed that playing at home would be a major boost to their team during the tournament. As a player, there is no better feeling than walking onto the pitch in front of a cheering home crowd. It was such a buzz to watch Wellingtonians come out to see the [Wellington] Blaze and Firebirds at the Basin for the Super Smash and I hope women’s cricket support continues to grow as we prepare for the World Cup in our own backyard. The White Ferns arrived in England on Saturday for a three T20 and five ODI match tour. Their opening game is a T20 against England in Chelmsford on September 2. AT A GLANCE: Warm-up week Cricket Women’s World Cup: February 25 Teams arrive in Christchurch February 26 Welcome and media day for the whole team February 27 New Zealand v Qualifying Bert Sutcliffe Oval February 27 Australia v Qualifier Lincoln Green February 27 India v South Africa Rangiora Oval February 28 Qualifying match against England Lincoln Green March 1 New Zealand – Australia Bert Sutcliffe Oval March 1 Qualifier against India Rangiora Oval March 2 South Africa – England Bert Sutcliffe Oval March 2 Qualifying vs Qualifying Lincoln Green

