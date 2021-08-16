Sports
ASU Football Opponent Primer: USC Trojans
ASU’s 2021 Schedule
Sept 2: vs. Southern Utah (Thu)
Sept 11: vs. UNLV
September 18: @ BYU
September 25: Against Colorado
October 2: @ UCLA
October 8: vs. Stanford (Fri)
October 16: @ Utah
October 30: vs. Washington State
Nov 6: vs. USC
Nov 13: @ Washington
Nov 20: @ Oregon State
Nov 27: vs. Arizona
USC’s 2020 Season
USC closed the six-game 2020 season with a 31-24 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship game. The Trojans chose not to play in a bowl game, leaving them with a 5-1 record from their conference-only schedule.
Of the Pac-12 schools that managed to play six games last season, the Trojans record was the most impressive. That’s not to say the road to five wins was free of turbulence. USC had to scrap for the majority of those wins.
In their first game of the season against the state of Arizona, the Trojans looked set to take a second home loss in a row against the Sun Devils. Trailing 27-14 with less than three minutes to play, the Trojans scored a touchdown to make it 27-21, then rebounded an onside kick that bounced off Sun Devil’s wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.
With 1:28 to go, against a fourth and nine, they scored the winning touchdown on a pass from Kedon Slovis to wide receiver Drake London and stunned the Sun Devils, 28-27.
The following week, the Trojans again found themselves 30-27 late against Arizona, but escaped with the win after Vavae Malepeai rushed in for an 8-yard touchdown with 25 seconds left.
USC would sail to victories against Washington State and Utah before completing another remarkable comeback against rival UCLA, outdoing the Bruins 20-3 in the fourth quarter en route to a 43-38 victory in Pasadena.
Trojans could have easily hit a 2-3 record if a few plays went the other way, but there’s a lot to be said for the guts the team showed during the campaign. They nearly completed another double-digit comeback in the fourth quarter in the Pac-12 title game before a late interception from Slovis knocked off the rally.
This season, the Trojans look set to once again compete for the Pac-12 title in what will be head coach Clay Helton’s 7th year.
key returnees
The list should start with junior quarterback Kedon Slovis. He is the main Heisman contender at the conference after his breakthrough in 2019, when a freshman was sustained with a sophomore campaign in which he averaged 320 yards per game and threw 17 touchdowns.
Slovis’ arm strength has always been his best attribute and he set fire to the Sun Devils the last time the two teams played at Tempe in 2019. His weakness is his sensitivity to interceptions, having been knocked out seven times last season.
Junior wide receiver Drake London is another key returnee. He was the teams most threatened in 2020, catching 33 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior defensive end Nick Figueroa led the team in sacks (3.5) and tackles for loss (7) in 2020. He was All-Pac-12 honorable mention and signs indicate he will have an even better year in 2021.
Biggest Losses
Amon-Ra St. Brown’s departure for the NFL will leave big shoes to fill the USC’s receiving corps. The team leader at receptions (41), he was taken in the fourth round by the Detroit Lions.
The Trojans also lost their second and third biggest rushers when Stephen Carr and Markese Stepp both switched. But Keontay Ingram has come over from Texas and rushed for 853 yards for the Longhorns in 2019. Safety Talanoa Hufanga, the leading tackler in 2020, is also gone.
Reason why ASU could win
There are plenty of stats that can point to a Sun Devil win. There’s also this: The state of Arizona collapsed last year against the Trojans, the win chance of that game looks like a stock market crash. The Sun Devils will be out for revenge in 2021, especially guys like Pearsall.
Aside from the revenge factor, the Sun Devils have brought back a team full of talent. The secondary not only looked impressive, but was completely dominant during the fall camp, returning three of last season’s four starters.
USC is also restructuring its defense line. That may or may not be a good thing, as quarterback Jaden Daniels and running backs DeaMonte Trayanum and Rachaad White combined rushed 271 yards against the 2020 version of the USC defense line.
If the state of Arizona can build a lead like it did last season, their offense has the ability to control the game with their trio of running backs, Trayanum, White and sophomore Daniel Ngata.
The Sun Devils want to avoid what happened last year. If a late-game onside kick comes from USC this year, expect the most textbook recovery you’ve ever seen.
Reason why USC could win
Kedon Slovis. He is also the reason the team could lose the game as well. That’s what happens when an offense is led by Graham Harrell and his air strike system. Last year, Slovis threw 55 passes against the Sun Devils. Another year older and another year wiser in Harrells’ system, there’s no reason to think Slovis can make another 55 tries this year.
This will likely also be the game that decides which team wins the Pac-12 South division. USC historically owns the state of Arizona and brings back many key players. The Trojans will be tuned for this game, as they won’t have to play against Oregon or Washington this season.
The battle between Slovis and the secondary sun devil will be the highlight of the evening. Which side has the upper hand will determine the outcome of the game, and probably the Pac-12 South.
Sources
