Sports
Oakland As Game #118: As defeated by Texas Rangers in 7-4 loss
Don’t mess with Texas, apparently.
The Oakland Ashes went to Arlington to build on their hot streak, instead losing two of their three games to last place Texas Rangers. The final on Sunday ended with a 7-4 loss, with the Rangers in control all afternoon.
Texas jumped everywhere as a starter Sean Manaea, with a combination of legitimate hard contact and good luck too, and the 1st inning offered examples of both factors.
Manaea was put under terrible pressure against his first batter of the game, resulting in an unearned walk. The next batter crushed a double and the runner scored from first base, but replay suggested he really could have been tagged out at the plate if Oakland had chosen to challenge (which they declined to do). Two batters later came a 460-foot moonshot homer. The double and dinger were real! The walk and play at the plate were not.
The Rangers scored again in the 2nd inning, when two batters hit nearly identical soft bloops into shallow right field for lucky doubles. Connect and beautiful things can happen! But that doesn’t change the fact that two flares from 70 mph 150 feet in the same inning equals pure luck.
But on the other hand, Manaea gave up two more homeruns. One of them was solo in the 3rd, and the other came in the 5th, the lead-off batter hit another weak bloop single, then the next two batters went out, then the homer came.
- Manea: 5 ip, 7 runs, 5 Ks, 1 BB, 3 HR, 7 hits, 86 pitches, 90.6 mph EV
It’s not that he was good today. Obviously he was overthrown, and this is the the first time he ever allowed three dingers in a regular season start?. But he wasn’t quite this one bad, and it’s also comforting to see that he still missed bats and struckout batters and again avoided a walk. board all day. (That sometimes works in As’s favor, but not today.)
Perhaps more worryingly, this was Manaeas’ third bad start in a row. I haven’t read anything about that yet. His first shaky performance against the Padres gets a full mulligan as the third batter of that game hit Manaea in the leg with a line drive from 115 mph. His second bad outing against the Indians was more about his having a hard time chasing away hitters while they were on the job for a long time. Today was bad, but not as disastrous as it seemed.
No one is consistently great non-stop for an entire six-month season. Manaeas speed and spin rates were pretty much normal these days, so there is no particular reason to fear injury unless the insiders report something new. More likely, this is just a routine slump in the dog days of August and the Texas heat.
Shake it off and go get them next time, Manaealator!
Chapman stays hot
The As lineup only managed four runs, but that doesn’t mean they’ve stopped rolling. They still had 10 hits plus a few walks, and they launched two home runs, but unfortunately both were solo. Nine contact pieces went 100+ mph output speed, including three loud outs. Oakland shot the ball today just like they’ve done all month.
In particular, Matt Chapman stayed warm. He started the afternoon with a homer after going deep twice yesterday.
He finished the day 3-for-4 and none of his hits came cheap. In his last six games, he is now 8-for-17 with three homeruns, nine walks and four strikeouts.
Unfortunately, there was no one on base for that dinger, and they didn’t scratch anything further until the 6th inning, when there was one time against no one on base when Mark Canha went yard.
That’s Canha’s first homer since June 4, more than two months ago. That seems impossible, but I checked several times just to be sure. He went 181 at bats between dingers.
The bad luck inning came in the 7th. Sean Murphy started out with a 102.7 mph liner falling 84% of the time for a hit according to Statcast, but it was right next to a glove for a loud splurge. The next two batters hit a sharp single, both with three-digit exit velos, and then Tony Kemp snuck a solid grounder through the right side for an RBI-single.
pinch-hitter Jed Lowrie struckout with two runners on base, which doesn’t happen often. That’s the place to use Lowrie, but even the professional batter won’t hit a thousand. Next up was Canha, fresh off homering with no one on base last time, and this time he smoked a 101.2 mph grounder that goes by for a hit 62% of the time according to Statcast, but it was directly on a glove in front loud third out.
That inning was the Ash chance, and they knocked the snot out of the ball five times. But sometimes it still doesn’t work.
In the 8th, Murphy got a chance with a runner on base, then lined a double to the right for an RBI. Chapman came next, but struckout, the only time he was retired all day.
For a final teAse in the 9th inning, Oakland put two runners on base and then starling march tried his best to tie it up with a dramatic homer, but just came up short.
There are a hundred ways this collection of fouls could have resulted in more than four runs, but today it didn’t. Keep hitting like that and it will get better most days.
Disappointing weekend
Even a great MLB team loses a third of its games. The question after a loss is whether it’s cause for concern or just shrug and try again tomorrow.
For the most part, this was the latter. Well, all of you worry about Manaea until we see him play a good game again, but for now it sure looks like normal fatigue. Meanwhile, the lineup is still great, with plenty of hitters swinging hot bats. You hate to waste a chance against a last-place doormat like these Rangers, but as long as the Ashes play like this we should stay excited about the next day.
Marte has a 13-game hit streak going 11-for-11 on stolen bases with the A’s
Rickey Henderson must love watching him play pic.twitter.com/mpU7oliydP
The Rickey Henderson of Blogs (@RickeyBlog) August 15, 2021
