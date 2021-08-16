Sports
So you thought cricket wasn’t cool?
The Hundred is here, bat casually slung over one shoulder, proudly dressed in a cricket:team t-shirt and with his official merch snapback turned to the other side – very much a “How are you, fellow children?” kind of atmosphere. And don’t worry, if you had any doubts about whether cricket could be considered a cool sport, those have now been completely dispelled.
The game’s fourth format (although it’s technically fixed as T20 – more on that later) has arrived to take the world of sports entertainment by storm. “Not a cricket fan? It doesn’t matter! We don’t really care. Look, we have fireworks and a band! Plus a DJ. We’re all for the choons!” When you show up in the afternoon, it’s really just a kid’s party with some human billboards promoting snacks in the background. Of course it then descends into something more like a kegger once the adults have indulged in their fruit juice for a few hours
But aren’t we entertained? (Don’t answer that unless you’re a nine-year-old with an unsuspecting smile.) The prison-less approach was most evident in the TV broadcasts, which try to have sex and be stupid at the same time — and remember, this is still cricket is what we’re talking about, a sport that’s both too smart by half and about as sexy as a librarian in galoshes. (It’s fine if that’s your thing, we’re not here to judge.)
Obviously a bit of flannel for a new venture is to be expected – in the early days of the Light Roller we liked to describe ourselves as “like the briefing, but funny” – but some of the Hundred’s coverage would the editor of Truth shudder. Kass Naidoo, who has been brought in to anchor Sky’s coverage, seems like a very personal species, but her habit of standing in front of an empty stand as she greets the “big crowd today” is sassy to say the least. You suspect that even Prof Pangloss would recommend toning it down.
Meanwhile, a troupe of former players has picked select spots on the cart — and some are noticeably more objective than others. The amazement with which Andrew Flintoff greeted a decent crowd for Old Trafford’s first game would suggest he’d never been to a T20 Blast game, let alone played in several (including casting the Freddie-as-Jesus pose to effusive applause on Finals Day a few years ago). Also Kevin Pietersen seems ready to lose himself every time he steps into the pod. But maybe he’s just excited to be back in the ECB’s good books.
And the product itself? Well, if you think of it as 20 five-ball overs with one or two quirky playing conditions and a real timekeeping fetish, it all looks suspiciously like T20. Which, as you may have noticed, was already quite successful. But then some smart people thought New Coke was also a good idea.
****
To Bangladesh. That’s not a phrase you often hear Australians say. And maybe that’s understandable, with the gap between the sides, the inevitable mismatches, skewed backlogs, and so on. Anyway, after the conclusion of Bangladesh’s 4-1 win in the T20Is, reports emerged that Justin Langer was involved in a “heated confrontation” with a cricket.com.au employee after Cricket Australia’s media arm posted a video of the home team celebrating enthusiasticallywhile they were politely applauded by the visitors. But what was it that Langer brought into such a stew? Perhaps the Australian coach was hoping that with the series not being broadcast at home, people might not know the result? Perhaps he found the humility of the Australians lacking? “elite”? Anyway, as the jokes on Twitter have pointed out, if you don’t want people to laugh about being thrashed by Bangladesh, the first thing you should try is not to get thrashed by Bangladesh.
****
To Bangladesh at an unknown date in the future. That was agreed between the ECB and the BCB, after they announced it England’s limited-overs tour scheduled for later in the year has been postponed. Is it a coincidence that this clears up a clash with the IPL, allowing England’s players to now participate in the rescheduled second half of the tournament? Or maybe someone at the ECB just saw the above footage on cricket.com.au? We’ll let you be the judge.
Sources
2/ https://africa.espn.com/cricket/story/_/id/32031343/the-light-roller-thought-cricket-was-uncool
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]tin.com