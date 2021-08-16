So you thought cricket wasn’t cool?

The Hundred is here, bat casually slung over one shoulder, proudly dressed in a cricket:team t-shirt and with his official merch snapback turned to the other side – very much a “How are you, fellow children?” kind of atmosphere. And don’t worry, if you had any doubts about whether cricket could be considered a cool sport, those have now been completely dispelled.

The game’s fourth format (although it’s technically fixed as T20 – more on that later) has arrived to take the world of sports entertainment by storm. “Not a cricket fan? It doesn’t matter! We don’t really care. Look, we have fireworks and a band! Plus a DJ. We’re all for the choons!” When you show up in the afternoon, it’s really just a kid’s party with some human billboards promoting snacks in the background. Of course it then descends into something more like a kegger once the adults have indulged in their fruit juice for a few hours

But aren’t we entertained? (Don’t answer that unless you’re a nine-year-old with an unsuspecting smile.) The prison-less approach was most evident in the TV broadcasts, which try to have sex and be stupid at the same time — and remember, this is still cricket is what we’re talking about, a sport that’s both too smart by half and about as sexy as a librarian in galoshes. (It’s fine if that’s your thing, we’re not here to judge.)

Obviously a bit of flannel for a new venture is to be expected – in the early days of the Light Roller we liked to describe ourselves as “like the briefing, but funny” – but some of the Hundred’s coverage would the editor of Truth shudder. Kass Naidoo, who has been brought in to anchor Sky’s coverage, seems like a very personal species, but her habit of standing in front of an empty stand as she greets the “big crowd today” is sassy to say the least. You suspect that even Prof Pangloss would recommend toning it down.

Meanwhile, a troupe of former players has picked select spots on the cart — and some are noticeably more objective than others. The amazement with which Andrew Flintoff greeted a decent crowd for Old Trafford’s first game would suggest he’d never been to a T20 Blast game, let alone played in several (including casting the Freddie-as-Jesus pose to effusive applause on Finals Day a few years ago). Also Kevin Pietersen seems ready to lose himself every time he steps into the pod. But maybe he’s just excited to be back in the ECB’s good books.

And the product itself? Well, if you think of it as 20 five-ball overs with one or two quirky playing conditions and a real timekeeping fetish, it all looks suspiciously like T20. Which, as you may have noticed, was already quite successful. But then some smart people thought New Coke was also a good idea.

To Bangladesh. That’s not a phrase you often hear Australians say. And maybe that’s understandable, with the gap between the sides, the inevitable mismatches, skewed backlogs, and so on. Anyway, after the conclusion of Bangladesh’s 4-1 win in the T20Is, reports emerged that Justin Langer was involved in a “heated confrontation” with a cricket.com.au employee after Cricket Australia’s media arm posted a video of the home team celebrating enthusiasticallywhile they were politely applauded by the visitors. But what was it that Langer brought into such a stew? Perhaps the Australian coach was hoping that with the series not being broadcast at home, people might not know the result? Perhaps he found the humility of the Australians lacking? “elite”? Anyway, as the jokes on Twitter have pointed out, if you don’t want people to laugh about being thrashed by Bangladesh, the first thing you should try is not to get thrashed by Bangladesh.

To Bangladesh at an unknown date in the future. That was agreed between the ECB and the BCB, after they announced it England’s limited-overs tour scheduled for later in the year has been postponed. Is it a coincidence that this clears up a clash with the IPL, allowing England’s players to now participate in the rescheduled second half of the tournament? Or maybe someone at the ECB just saw the above footage on cricket.com.au? We’ll let you be the judge.