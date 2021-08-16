Wilmington head coach looks ahead to upcoming football season





NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – “We will send two starters back on the attack. We’re giving three starters back in defense,” said Wilmington Head Coach Brandon Phillian. “There are a lot of vacancies to fill this year, and I think that may have added an element of excitement to the heat acclimation week. The fact that we have so many open spots and that everyone gets a fair and equal opportunity to compete and earn those spots.” 2020 record: 10-1 (6-0, 1st place in Region 1 2A)

Trainer: Brandon Phillian, 4th season (35-4)

2020 Big 22:Ethan Susen; Standout Wilmington, Big 22 member heads to the Big Ten next year

Wilmington Offensive Preview

Scoring offense: 38.0 (4th in area)

Total violation: 395.4

Recurring appetizers: 2

Main returnees: Luke Edwards, SR/HB; Brayden Powell, SR/OL

Key Losses: Caelan Bender, QB; Jake Chimiak, OL; Jason Hess, TE; Darren Miller, RB; Weston Phanco, OL; Mason Reed, W.R.; Ethan Susen, ATH; Connor Vass-Gal, OL; Morgan Whiting, Oregon

Name to watch: Luke Edwards, HBO Over the past five years, Wilmington has averaged more than 38 points per game in each season (2020: 38.0; 2019: 41.3; 2018: 44.7; 2017: 39.3; 2016: 48.5). Since coach Phillian took over the program in 2018, the Hounds have been able to keep up with the standard. In 2018, the offense collected an average of 445.1 yards per game. The following year, they managed to keep that figure above 385 (387.5). Last year, the Greyhounds averaged nearly 400 yards per game (395.4). We have two quarterbacks on last year’s team Cole McCallister and Tuff McConahy, Phillian said. We expect Luke Edwards to be on the ball again this season. Edwards, a senior, won 8.8 yards per carry on his 38 bins. Luke also registered 367 yards from scrimmage last year and scored six offensive touchdowns. Also keep an eye out for Gage DeCaprio, Michel Chrastina, Ty Milliron, Ben Miller, Tyler Mikulin and Buddah Book in the running for backfield touches. We expect this year’s line to be anchored by seniors Brayden Penwell and Elon Horchler, Phillian said. replace Weston [Phanco], Connor [Vass-Gal]Morgan [Whiting] and Jake [Chimiak] will be a big task, both literally and figuratively. The linemen, led by these three seniors, have trained hard this winter and will continue training this spring. While not quite as tall in stature, we expect this group to play with the same grit and toughness that last year’s line exhibited. Big 22 Celebrates 16 Years: A Look Back at Valley’s Highest Individual Honor

Preview of Wilmington’s Defense

Scoring defense: 16.1 (9th in area)

Total Defense: 242.4

Recurring appetizers: 3

Main returnees: Luke Edwards, SR/LB; Cole McCallister, SR/CB; Skyler Sholler, SR/LB

Key Losses: Caelan Bender, DB; Jake Chimiak, DL; Darren Miller, LB; Weston Phanco, DT; Mason Reed, D.B.; Braxton Shimrack, DB; Ethan Susen, DB; Connor Vass-Gal, DL; Morgan Whiting, DL

Name to watch: Skyler Sholler, LBA The Wilmingtons defense lost eight First-Team All-Region selections to graduation this past spring. We return two starters at the linebacker level and one in the secondary. How well our new starters can communicate and play with each other will determine how strong the defense was. During camp, look for boys to compete for these spots,” Phillian said. “Every player gets a chance. The best participants win these spots. Filling these spots with the best players will be the focus of defense this summer and in the camp. Returning linebackers Skyler Sholler and Luke Edwards will be joined by Cole McCallister, who is also back in the secondary. Skyler will return for his third season as our middle linebacker, Phillian said. The experience he has gained there over the past two years will be very valuable. Lukes is an athletic linebacker who can play in both linebacker and secondary. Cole is doing a great job from his cornerback position. He is excellent at man cover and also has a long reach when asked to play in a zone. I think the key with these three is that they play in the second and third levels. This is where most of the communication about defense takes place. We will rely on these three to direct defense communications and ensure that all 11 members of the defense are on the same page. 2020 Class 2A Region 1 Standings

Wilmington 6-0 (10-1)

Farrel 4-2 (5-3)

Sharpsville 3-4 (3-5)

Grenville 0-7 (0-8) Schedule

August 27 Reynolds

September 3 at West Middlesex

September 10 in Oil City

September 17 in Greenville

Sep 24. Lake view

October 1 in Sharpsville

October 8 Farrell

October 15 Kennedy Catholic

October 22 at Mercer

