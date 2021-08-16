Lady Pirates brings tennis to Athens





WHEELERSBURG — It was an early wake-up call and a close call for the Wheelersburg High School girls’ tennis team on Saturday. But in the end, no matter how early or even how close, the host Lady Pirates was winners for the second time in as many games. That’s because Wheelersburg won both doubles matches and took a convincing third singles win over Isabella Hamilton as the Lady Pirates defeated Athens 3-2 in a non-competition match. Originally set for the first service at 11am, the match was moved up by two hours to 9am – citing weather-related concerns. Wheelersburg, with the win, is now 2-0 – as the Lady Pirates shutout visiting Minford in their season and the Ohio South Conference opener on Thursday, 5-0. All five games against Athens ended in straight sets as Hamilton took the decisive victory for the Lady Pirates – Audrey Thompson of Athens counting 6-1, 6-0. That broke the 2-2 tie, as the Bulldogs took advantage of the top two singles wins while Wheelersburg took his doubles sweep. In the first double, senior Maegan Jolly and junior Emily Janney defeated Athene’s Xan Jordan and Katie Mosher by an identical 6-1 and 6-0 score. On the second doubles, Wheelersburg’s Avery Lowery and Aby Jones joined forces for a 6-2 and 6-1 sweep over Kylie Snider and Allison North. On the second basehit, Serena Kataria of the Lady Pirates pushed Rachel Strickland in both sets, but still came up short 6-4 and 6-3. Anna Chen senior Anna Chen defeated Maria Nolan 6-1 and 6-2 as Chen is a returning Division II district qualifier as a singles player, having reached the semi-finals last season. In Chen’s second season, she teamed up with then-senior Ami Brannan — and the Bulldog duo qualified for the Division II state tournament as a doubles team. In fact, Chen and Brannan were the runners-up of Wheelersburg’s district champion tandem of Kaitlyn Sommer and Maddie Gill. The Lady Pirates return to the SOC game on Tuesday, when they travel to Notre Dame for an important league game early in the season. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

