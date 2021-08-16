Rammstein is the soundtrack of the German Paralympic team – watch trailers





The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will finally take place later this month, and Rammstein is promoting the German team’s participation in the event by releasing a number of trailers featuring their hit I want. The videos, which were released on Rammstein’s YouTube Channel, including a multisport trailer and seven clips focused on individual sports, including table tennis, basketball, long jump and fencing. Last week Rammstein has released a video showing the athletes preparing to be filmed saying, “All the best to Team Germany at the Paralympic Games!” The clip featured two track and field athletes – Markus Rehm and Johannes Floors – plus table tennis player Sandra Mikolaschek and wheelchair racer Alhassane Baldé. You can watch all the clips in the YouTube playlist below. I want (German for “I Want”) was originally released in 2001. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Earlier this year, Rammstein keyboardist Flake Lorenz confirmed that the band had been recording a brand new album in the past few months. “The fact that we couldn’t perform live increased our creativity,” he saidmotor.de. “We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded an album that we had not planned.” Rammstein will tour Europe and North America next year. Full dates below. Rammstein 2022 round May 15: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 16: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 20: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 21: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadium, Austria

May 26: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadium, Austria

May 30: Zurich Stadium Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 31: Zurich Stadium Letzigrund, Switzerland

June 04: Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany

June 05: Olympiastadion Berlin, Germany

June 10: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

June 11: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

June 14: Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany

June 15: Hamburg Volkspark Stadium, Germany

June 18: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

June 19: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

June 22: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

June 26: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

June 30: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 04: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

July 08: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

July 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

July 12: Olympic Stadium Turin Grande Torino, Italy

July 16: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

July 20: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

July 24: Oslo Bjerke Trotting Track, Norway

July 29: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

July 30: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 03: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

Aug 04: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

August 21: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

August 27: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

August 31: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

September 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

September 09: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

September 17: San Antonio Alamodome, Texas

Sep 23: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 24: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Oct 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

October 02: Foro Sol, MX, Mexico City

October 04: Foro Sol, MX, Mexico City Tickets are on sale now.

