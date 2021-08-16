San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. plays outfield in exchange for injured list, hits two home runs

PHOENIX – Fernando Tatis Jr. wasted no time making an impact for the San Diego Padres on his return from the injured list Sunday, beating his 32nd and 33rd home runs in an 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks while playing right field for the first time time as a professional.

Tatis had one thought in his mind as he returned to the San Diego lineup.

“Make sure they remember why they missed you,” he said, grinning.

The 22-year old All-Star — batting leadoff — tore a double down the leftfield-line in his first at bat, but stranded on third base in the first inning. He added a solo home run in the third on a towering flyout that landed in the left field stands and another solo shot in the fifth that easily cleared the wall in about the same spot.

“Fernando is Fernando,” said Eric Hosmer, Padres first baseman. “It continues to amaze us.”

It was Tatis’ fifth multihomer game this season and number 8 for his career. He added a basesloaded single in the eighth that brought home Victor Caratini and Trent Grisham.

Tatis also caught David Peralta’s fly to the right for the final from the second half of the first.

Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the Padres on Sunday by playing a new position, but showing his trusted strength with two homeruns against the Diamondbacks. Rick Scuteri-US TODAY Sports

Tatis had been on the injured list since July 31 after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.

The exciting star usually plays shortstop, but the Padres decided to move him to the outfield for now. The hope is that there is less chance of him getting injured, allowing him to stay in the lineup for the rest of the season.

He wasn’t challenged much in the outfield on Sunday, but he made some routine catches.

“It was pretty chill,” Tatis said.

Tatis sustained a partially dislocated left shoulder during a violent swing on April 5 against San Francisco and went on the 10-day injured list. He injured the shoulder again diving for a ball and left a game against Cincinnati on June 19, but only missed one game.

He left a spring training game after hurting his shoulder while making a pitch, but was back two days later. He then revealed that he had suffered from shoulder pain since his minor league days. Tatis also missed eight games in mid-May after testing positive for COVID-19.

He became the first Padres player to vote to start an All-Star Game since Tony Gwynn in 1999.

The return of Tatis is a huge boost for the Padres, who have 15 players on the injured list and plunged into the National League West standings. They still occupy the second NL wildcard spot in the playoff race, but are feeling pressure from the attacking Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

The San Diego season likely reached its low point on Saturday, when Diamondbacks rookie pitcher Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter in his first career start against the Padres.

Hosmer said the team had a meeting after the embarrassing loss, hoping a conversation could help them focus on the latter part of the season. For one game it seemed to work.

“Sometimes in the season you get lost in what’s going on,” Hosmer said. “It’s such a long, grueling season that it can beat you at times.”

The team added right-handed Yu Darvish to its list of 10-day injuries with a tight low back on Sunday, backdated to Friday.

Darvish (7-7, 3.70) left his start in the third inning on Thursday with a back injury. He joins fellow pitchers Drew Pomeranz, Dinelson Lamet and Chris Paddack on the Padres’ injured list.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.