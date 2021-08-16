Cricket Australia has taken swift action to fill the void left by Lions XXXX Gold and this summer announced 4 Pines Brewing Company as the official beer of the Australian Mens Cricket Team.

The deal comes two weeks after Lion chose not to renew its deal following a review of existing sponsorships.

We are very grateful and proud of Cricket Australia for our partnership over the past four years, which has given us the opportunity to showcase some of our beloved brands alongside Aussie cricket, including XXXX and Hahn, said a company spokesperson.

2020 has been a year like no other and the company has had to make some tough decisions.

We have taken the opportunity to review our current sponsorship deals and after much consideration we have decided not to renew our partnership with Cricket Australia beyond June 30, 2021.

Cricket Australia said 4 Pines probably won’t be The Vodafone Ashes’ next beer and the summer of cricket, but admitted the local brewer has become one of Australia’s biggest craft brewers over the past 13 years.

As part of the deal, 4 Pines said it would plant four trees for every four trees affected in men’s national cricket matches this summer, through Brew Better’s commitment and partnership with Landcare Australia.4 Pines joins a Cricket Australia- selection including Cadbury, Rexona, Vodafone, KFC and Dettol.