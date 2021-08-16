Sports
3 wide receivers that could become WR1 in 2021
Unlike last year, there are no apparent top dogs in the Auburn Football WR room heading into the 2021 season.
At this point in 2020, Bo Nix had two future NFL draft picks (Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz) and a third eventual NFL signer (Eli Stove) who were established and trusted to carry the burden through the coming campaign.
This season, the top-rated recruit is a sixth-year transfer who plays for his third school.
The picture is very different this year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be success stories. In fact, surpassing last year’s 6-5 record looks like a certainty with a regular schedule and off-season to prepare for the Tigers.
Fly War Eagle sees these 3 recipients as the top contenders to become WR1 in 2021 ahead of Nix, TJ Finley and/or Dematrius Davis:
Maroon Football Potential WR1 #1: Ze’Vian Capers
Zac Blackerby of USA Today’s podcast Locked On Auburn and Auburn Wire got an interesting piece of info and insight from Justin Hokanson of Auburn Live on his last show:
“Malcolm Johnson Jr, who happened to have not been talked about until (Monday),” Hokanson said. “Malcolm Johnson Jr. is a freshman 4 star that is very raw. He gets a lot of first team reps for Kobe Hudson.
“The receiver position is wide open, but people just go ‘(Ze’Vian) Capers, (Elijah) Canyon, Hudson’ and then maybe Demetris (Robertson) but Malcolm Johnson Jr. is totally in the mix.”
A few things here:
- Malcolm Johnson Jr. is clearly a name to look out for. Perhaps the expectation that he will soon jump to the top of the depth map is an act of overzealousness, but here he is making waves in his first collegiate practices.
- Kobe Hudson’s stock has plummeted in recent times.
- Ze’Vian Capers has made enough noise to casually mention its name as a potential WR1.
AL.com’s Tom Green too called Capers as a consistent recurring piece in the WR room:
…it’s the consistency shown throughout the position group—and certainly some of the younger returning pieces like Elijah Canion and Ze’Vian Capers—during the first eight drills that makes Harsin feel good about Auburn’s receivers right now.
It was Hudson’s name a few months ago that was mentioned in the same light as Capers’ is now. Capers has used the summer to catapult himself into the mix as he was one of the key movers and shakers in the fall.
