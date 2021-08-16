With new coaches, Seymour and Brownstown tennis will start the seasons

Ethan Davis enjoyed a stellar season with the Brownstown Central Boys tennis team last fall, posting a 21-2 record.

He missed the school record for season wins to one and is hoping to get off to a good start today when the Braves open their season in Madison.

Davis goes from number 2 singles to number 1 singles and said, I’m looking forward to another successful year like last year and try to win as many games as I can, and hopefully we win together as a team too.

Donnie Thomas has been the head coach at Bedford North Lawrence for the past 14 seasons and he is the new head coach of the Braves.

Ethan goes from two to one and he had a really good season, Thomas said. He plays a lot of baseball, so he might be a little rusty. We don’t expect him to go 21-2, but we do expect him to win quite a few.

He teams up with three veterans from last fall, Davis, Grant Elliott and Connor Gwin, who played No. 2 doubles last season.

Thomas said Connor played a lot of singles and doubles last year. I’m looking to put him at number 1 with Bryce (Reaser). They play well together.

“Two doubles might be a different story. I have a lot of guys who can play there. I just have to see who can keep the ball in play and serve the best.”

Thomas said he likes the depth of his team.

There isn’t a super weak player in the pack,” he said. “A lot of times you come here and you don’t have people with very good forehands or backhands, but for the most part I like the way they can go cross-court with the ball and they seem to know what they are doing.

They may make some mistakes, but they do it very well. The freshmen seem to stand up and put the ball in play. I’ve got three good freshmen coming in.”

The three freshmen are Smith Hackman, Lane Steward and Pierson Sheeler.

Davis said: My forehand is much stronger than my backhand. I like to enter the whole court if I have to. I like standing at the net much more than sitting back.”

He said he tries to use his six-foot height to his advantage and likes to score points on the lob.

He has worked to improve his service. I went from tipping the ball to learning the shape and going after it and it improved a lot more spin and speed.

Davis said it’s important to get off to a good start.

That first set if you don’t win it then you kind of dug yourself a hole and you really don’t want that,” he said.

He said you have to be mentally and physically ready every time you go on the pitch, and he likes to play a captain’s role.

Owl tennis set for season

Andrew Levine has played both singles and doubles during his career at Seymour High School, and he says there are some things he likes about both.

He split between singles and doubles last season after playing doubles in his first and second season.

I like the pace or the doubles, but I like the singles strategy more,” he said.

The Owls will open their season today in Waldron and Levine said I think it will be a bit like last year, probably a bit more on the doubles side, at No. 1 doubles.

Brandon Davis, a 2011 graduate of SHS, is in his first year as the head coach of the Owls. He played tennis at SHS and coached Seymour Middle School’s girls tennis team last year.

He said: We have 16 good guys and each one brings something new and different to the field so it’s about where they fit best in the lineup and their strengths and weaknesses and then just work on those weaknesses and have a growth mindset and take it as they come.

Davis said Levine and Eli Meyer will be the team captains this fall. They will take on those roles, based on the votes of the team. The team saw leadership from them this summer when we had conditioning, and in these last few practices.

Hunter Heckman played both #1 and #2 singles for most of last year.

He will fight to cement his number 1 position in singles and keep that spot,” Davis said.

Jack VonDielingen plays number 2 singles and Joe Schmidt and Reuben Kruse compete for number 2 singles.

VonDielingen may also play some number 1 doubles and Meyer plays number 1 doubles.

Eli is very good at the net, Davis said. His height and reach are fantastic, and the fact that he is left handed is super beneficial for doubles.

Davis said several players compete for number 2 doubles.

Levine, a three-sport athlete at SHS, said: I like that tennis is still a team sport, but there are many individual goals you can set for yourself.

He said in singles that he likes to start the game back to feel out my opponent and realize later in the game if I can get to the net or not.

Most players tend to be a bit weaker with their backhand so of course I need to test that to see where to start the game, get a lead, gain momentum, see where he might fall short and of that weakness taking advantage.

Levine, the only senior on the team, said he works a lot on his backhand in practice.

I want to try and balance my game so especially early when my opponent was warming up I can’t see any weakness, try to be as consistent as possible.

If you make a few mistakes during the game, it will happen, but I want to limit those in the warm-up

He said it is very important to win the first set, especially early in the season if you want to start well.

If you lose that first one, it’s harder to get that momentum back,” he said.

Levine, who was last season’s Owls Doubles Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player, said he hopes to lead the Owls to a winning record.

I think I’m having a successful year in sectional and I’m looking for quite a few wins this year,” he said.

Davis said: Our goal is to always grow as a team. That is in the first place. I want our guys to grow as a team and grow together. Especially with the group we have, I think we can finally make tennis a good sport to come and watch in Seymour.

They are good at what they do, so why not come and support them? I know we are talented enough to win a lot of games this season.