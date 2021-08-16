Hockey tournament raises money for families of fallen officers





Proceeds from the inaugural Fallen Heroes Memorial Tournament will go to the families of Officers Eric Talley and Gordon Beesley.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. A charity hockey tournament in Fort Collins this weekend has raised about $30,000 to support the families of two law enforcement officers who died on the job this year. Jodi Brunjes said she and her husband, Fort Collins Police Services Officer Adam Brunjes, are the… Memorial Tournament for Fallen Heroes because they wanted to bring their community together and support the families of Eric Talley and Gordon Beesley. Talley was one of 10 victims of the King Soopers mass shooting in Boulder on March 22. Beesley was shot and killed in Olde Town Arvada on June 21, along with Good Samaritan Johnny Hurley. RELATED: ‘His heart was so big:’ Boulder Officer Eric Talley honored in memorial service RELATED: Fallen Arvada cop Gordon Beesley recalled for sense of humor, community commitment All players in the tournament were first responders. Participating agencies included Fort Collins Police, Boulder Police, Aurora Fire, Aurora Police, Colorado Springs Police, and even some from out of state, including Las Vegas Police and the Cheyenne Fire Department. In the final game of the tournament on Sunday, the Aurora Fire Hockey Club defeated the Colorado Springs Police with a last-second goal to win the game by a score of 5 to 4. Brunjes told 9NEWS that she and Adam plan to make the tournament an annual event. “Being a police officer right now is not easy and all this support and being able to help these families makes it all worth it,” she said. SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Last of 9NEWS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Subscribe to our daily 9 NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Now get content and information for must-see stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more straight to your inbox. DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

