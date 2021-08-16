Mumbai: public areas and parks open every day





According to an order issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday, public areas and parks in Mumbai are now allowed to remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. Under the old rules, parks were only allowed to be open until 9 p.m. The state government has eased some of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions with the new rules coming into effect from Sunday.

Train journeys have started from Sunday and fully vaccinated people will be allowed to travel through the suburban network, provided they have been vaccinated with the second dose at least 14 days before. Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open every day until 10 p.m. with a capacity of 50 percent. Last orders can be taken up to 9pm, but takeaway or home delivery service can be provided 24 hours a day. In the case of shops and malls, which are allowed to remain open until 10 p.m. every day, only customers should be taken within 14 days of the second dose. Air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned gyms, yoga centers, salons and spas may remain open until 10 p.m., but air-conditioned establishments must ensure proper ventilation in their premises. Indoor sports such as badminton, table tennis and squash are allowed, but with only two players at a time. Indoor wedding halls can operate with a capacity of 50 percent or a maximum of 100 people, while outdoor wedding halls are allowed to accommodate up to 50 percent of their capacity, with a maximum of 200 people. Cinema and stage theatres, multiplexes (independent or part of shopping centers) and all places of worship will remain closed until further notice. As part of crowd management, restrictions on birthdays, political, religious, social and cultural programs and political gatherings will continue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/mumbai-public-grounds-parks-open-all-days-7455858/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

