Aug 15, 2021 game summary: Braves 6, Nationals 5

caption Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (left) celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Adam Duvall (14) in the third inning on Sunday, August 15, 2021, against the Washington Nationals in Washington. (Nick Wass/AP) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass

Swanson tormented the Nationals. He homered in every game of the series, including twice on Saturday, to bring his season total to 24 home runs. He had nine RBI’s in three games. Swanson already set the record for most homers in one season by a Braves shortstop, and he is well on his way to becoming the franchise’s first center infielder with more than 30 homers since Dan Uggla (36) in 2011.

I don’t say anything to him (about how he plays), said manager Brian Snitker. I don’t want to ruin him. It’s like wearing that ball when it hits it. Those at bats he has are so good. Awesome.

After the Nationals rallied to tie the score, first baseman Freddie Freeman and third baseman Austin Riley hit back-to-back home runs to open the fifth and build a 5-3 lead. A run like this feels 2020-esque, as Braves’ historically powerful attack made its way into the NL Championship Series.

Anyone can leave the yard at any time, one to nine, Riley said of the lineup. It’s impressive. It only shows the depth. No matter what the situation is in the game, were still there. Were not out. It was a nice little run now.

Overall, the Braves hit 11 home runs in the sweep. Theyre averaging two home runs a game over their last 12 games while scoring six runs per game.

Braves 6, Nationals 5 (box score)

Drew Smyly has not lost in his last 13 outings. The game started to unravel for him in the third, when the Nationals narrowed a 3-0 deficit with four hits. Smyly saw two reach in the fourth but kept the Nationals off the board. He allowed six hits over four frames. The Braves removed him for pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Despite the southpaw registering shorter outings, the Braves are 11-2 in Smylys’ last 13 starts. He last suffered a loss on May 26 in Boston. After allowing 15 home runs over his first 10 starts, Smyly has turned in five in his last 11 starts. He was followed by Jesse Chavez, who gave up two runs, and the combination of Richard Rodriguez, Tyler Matzek, Luke Jackson and Will Smith, who held Washington scoreless.

Smith finished the game for his 25th save. He walked two, but Riley made a nice snag and threw to end the game.

caption Braves reliever Will Smith (right) celebrates with catcher Stephen Vogt after winning 6-5 over the Washington Nationals, Sunday, August 15, 2021, in Washington. (Nick Wass/AP) Credit: AP Credit: AP

And so, once down 7-1/2 games in the division in mid-June, the Braves have stormed back to the top of the standings. They are 62-56 – a season-best six games over .500 after spending most of the campaign below the line with two last-place teams scheduled this week. Maximizing their chance in Washington, the Braves started the nine-game road trip 3-0.

I think everyone is just starting to click a little bit, Smyly said. The bullpen has been out for a while now. Lots of guys down there who can throw the big inning and some high leverage innings. You feel comfortable with everyone on the hill. Like any man they rolled after me, you know he’ll come in to get the job done.

And then we scored a lot of points. Were hitting one to nine. The starting pitching was very good. Max (Fried) has been great. Charlie (Morton) was great. Got (Huascar) Ynoa back quickly. Ian (Anderson) will be back soon. Touki (Toussaint) has been really good. He gives us a chance to win every game. So it’s just everyone doing their part.

The Braves then travel to Miami and open a three-game series against the Marlins on Monday. A native of South Florida, Toussaint will kick off the opener against Marlins southpaw Braxton Garrett.