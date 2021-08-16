The World Cup winning catch that inspired a generation

In just 200 days, the ICC Womens Cricket World Cup will take place, with New Zealand hosting the tournament for the first time since 2000. The White Ferns won the 2000 edition, inspiring the stars of the next generation.

Those same stars now hope to do the same for a new legion of cricket fanatics in a sports-crazed nation.

Bates, a budding young basketball player and cricketer, was just 13 years old when the White Ferns defeated Australia’s rivals in a thrilling final in Lincoln. It’s a match she remembers vividly and one that left an indelible impression on her.

I remember it was the first time I saw women’s cricket on TV, Bates said. So I didn’t dream of being a Black Cap (anymore). I could now dream of being a White Fern.

To date, it remains New Zealand’s only triumphant World Cup campaign in ODI or T20I cricket, with the White Ferns second in the 50-over tournament in 2009 and the Black Caps the same in 2015 and 2019.



The 2000 win was one they had to work incredibly hard to secure, while curbing their nerves to beat Australia by four runs in the decider.

Held at 180 by a Cathryn Fitzpatrick three-for after they chose to bat, the White Ferns ran into a red-hot Belinda Clark when it was Australia’s turn to bat. The Australian skipper scored a whopping 91 from 102 balls and despite none of her teammates passing 20, she seemed destined to carry the squad to victory.

Clark’s departure in the 42nd over left Australia at 150/7 and opened the door for the hosts. Going into the final, Australia trailed nine and Clare Nicholson had just four runs to defend. She didn’t need the offie and hit the first ball as she took the edge off Charmaine Mason and wicket-keeper Rebecca Rolls held onto a smart catch – but only narrowly.

It’s a moment that remains embedded in the minds of Bates and her captain Sophie Devine.

What I remember most is the crowd that poured onto the field after the game ended, recalls Devine, then 11 years old. It doesn’t happen too often anymore. I remember Rebecca Rolls taking the catch – it just got stuck in the tissue.

It’s pretty special to hopefully be able to replicate that in 2022.

I remember going to the extreme and Rebecca Rolls doing a pretty good catch to win it for a New Zealand team for the first time ever and it’s still the only World Cup New Zealand has ever won, said Bates . It was inspiring to me and it made me want to be just like her.

Just two years later, Bates would represent the Otago Sparks in New Zealand’s national women’s cricket competition. In 2006, she made her own White Ferns debut, standing shoulder to shoulder with some of the heroes of 2000, including Rolls herself.

The veteran all-rounder has been out of action since November last year after undergoing shoulder surgery due to an injury sustained in the Australian Womens Big Bash League. She will return to playing duties next month when New Zealand tours England. She isn’t the only veteran member of the team to have been injured lately, with Lea Tahuhu sitting out of England’s tour of New Zealand earlier this year with a hamstring injury.

The approaching World Cup has been a huge motivation for both players in their rehabilitation.

Luckily for me it was postponed for a year or I would have probably missed a World Cup at home, Bates said, reflecting on the postponement of a tournament originally scheduled for early 2021

The fact that it’s a 50-over World Cup at home, and none of us have ever played in a World Cup at home, was pretty easy to get back on.

In saying that, there are sometimes hard times when you’re injured, as Lea can probably tell you too.

I think at my age you doubt how much you have left, but I think it has made it a lot easier to rejoin the group and get us all on our way to the World Cup and that is the end goal.

I’m looking forward to finally getting back on the pitch in England and working towards that World Cup at home.

I think it’s huge, Tahuhu added that the World Cup is a motivating factor. The root of being able to play for your family and friends across the country and inspire a nation that’s what they wanted to do and win that World Cup.

And as Suzy said, being able to have the group behind you and know that everyone is pushing to come back makes the training and rehab a little bit easier.