If all goes well, finding UCLA’s soccer opponents could lead to planned success

Making a UCLA football schedule isn’t exactly a day at the beach, unless it’s a game in Hawaii.

Even then, a once-in-a-century pandemic can strike and wipe out those plans like the tide raging over a sandcastle moat. That’s when Josh Rebholz can calm himself, grumpy fans wanting to know when to rebook their trip to Honolulu.

Rebholz is widely known as The Money Guy in UCLA’s athletic department, a senior associate athletic director for outside relations who has helped set fundraising records of all kinds. That is only a fraction of his responsibilities. He is also responsible for the Bruins football schedule, among other things, which involves making non-conference games enjoyable for fans, administrators and coaches, not to mention the players competing.

Nothing changes the fact that the student-athlete experience is still paramount to us, the chance to compete clearly against high-level opponents and the opportunity to win competitions, Rebholz said.

It’s a process that could be a decade in the making, UCLA’s future schedules stretch to a 2030 game against Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.

Fortunately, there are some parameters that lead Rebholz through a maze of possibilities. The Bruins play most of their non-conference games in the Rose Bowl as they travel to areas that are both attractive destinations (hello, San Diego, in 2023) and can bolster their recruiting positions in talented parts of the country (regards, Baton Rouge , LA, in 2024).

Overall, UCLA doesn’t want to overload its schedule with two Power Five conference opponents in the same season, something it last did in 2014 by playing Virginia and Texas (although it might have to reconsider given the Bruins won both games).

To entice fans, the school has traditionally tried to schedule a heavyweight home game outside of the conference in years when the USC runs into the Colosseum. That will be the case again this season when Louisiana State, less than two years away from a national championship, comes to the Rose Bowl on September 4 as part of a schedule that will see the Bruins face the Trojans at the Coliseum on September 4. November. 20.

UCLA’s seven-game home schedule also includes Hawaii on August 28 and Fresno State on September 18 for the start of Pac-12 Conference play. The Bruins pay the Bulldogs $1.1 million plus 2,000 free tickets as part of a so-called guarantee game; the Rainbow Warriors will be compensated by playing UCLA in Hawaii on a date to be determined after the 2020 game at Aloha Stadium was canceled due to concerns about COVID-19.

That makeup game probably won’t be played until 2028 at the earliest, as UCLA’s non-conference slots are filled until 2026 and Hawaii is already slated for a 2027 game to be played at the Rose Bowl.

The San Diego State Bruins game in 2023 is a makeup contest of the contest that was canceled in 2020, and Rebholz is also working to reschedule the New Mexico state game that was canceled last fall.

Games can fall from the schedule as easily as they are added. Michigan withdrew from games scheduled for 2022 at Michigan Stadium and 2023 at the Rose Bowl in favor of a softer schedule; they now play Hawaii and East Carolina.

UCLA used those openings to make history: The Bruins will play in the state of Alabama in 2022 and in North Carolina Central in 2023, the first time the school has scheduled historically black colleges as part of an arrangement that will also see them send their nationally known bands to the Roses come.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix will face Texas A&M on December 5, 2020. UCLA will face Auburn in 2027 and 2028. (Butch Dill / Associated Press)

It’s the first time UCLA has played against opponents outside of the Football Bowl Subdivision, making USC and Notre Dame the only major college teams never to face their Football Championship Subdivision counterparts. Rebholz said the concerns of purists were considered, as well as the possibility that those games would put the Bruins at a competitive disadvantage when it came to winning the Pac-12 or recruiting top players.

None of those things are true, Rebholz said, so we could say, You know what, let’s do something else.

In another first, UCLA will face Auburn in the Rose Bowl in 2027 before traveling to Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2028. Those looking to play against the Bruins should queue as Rebholzs’ office has at least one or two calls a week from opponents interested in playing UCLA.

Our brand is very powerful across the country and around the world, so I think it’s one of those things that we know was in high demand, but we also want to be very strategic in who we play in, said Rebholz. A lot of people like the idea of ​​playing UCLA, a lot of people like the idea of ​​playing in the Rose Bowl.

More people are apparently also liking the idea of ​​watching UCLA play the Rose Bowl. The Bruins have sold 2,500 new season tickets despite five consecutive losing seasons and a meager attendance in 2019, the last season fans were allowed to play in the Rose Bowl. The team averaged 43,849 fans that season, the lowest UCLA home attendance since 1982.

I’ve been here a few years now, said Rebholz, who came to UCLA in 2011, and this is as much anticipation of ticket sales as I’ve seen, and I think a lot of it has to do with people who think this team is really good will become .

Fans must resist the urge to blame the Bruins when it comes to most of the usual schedule issues. The bedtime start is determined by the television and the back-to-back Pac-12 road games are determined by the conference headquarters.

UCLA’s relatively new tradition of no longer closing the season at USC is due to several factors, including the Pac-12s hosting a Trojans of Stanford home game against Notre Dame over Thanksgiving weekend, followed by the conference championship. , coupled with the desire to prevent each school from playing 12 consecutive weeks.

All could be forgiven if Rebholz can find a way to move that game to Hawaii.