Sports
‘Power Play Paddle Fundraiser’ rents paddleboards to raise money for youth hockey
The event raised about $500, enough to pay one hockey player for an entire year.
DULUTH, Minn. — While hockey and stand-up paddleboarding may not have much in common, the two got together for the first-ever Power Play Paddle Fundraiser to raise money for the Duluth Heights Hockey Association on Park Point Beach Sunday.
Duluth is so much fun in the summer and there’s so much to do and obviously this isn’t during hockey season, but it’s pretty hard to get up in the winter, says Cara Overland, owner of SUPerior Paddle.
Some beachgoers toasting in the sun behind the Park Point Beach house stumbled upon a new way to beat the heat: paddleboards for rent.
“We just wanted to get to the beach for an afternoon and we saw it happen,” said mom Tracy Spero. “Something different than just swimming and playing in the sand.”
Organized by SUPerior Paddle, the fundraiser reminded people of the warm day of winter and raised money for Duluth Heights Hockey Association scholarships.
“The Duluth Heights Hockey Association is the smallest of all the hockey associations in the area,” said Overland, a hockey mom herself.
And so we really depend on fundraising and raising money so that all the kids can buy equipment and pay the high dues for playing hockey in our area,” she said.
Anyone can rent a paddle board for $15 per half hour with youth and adult life jackets available.
Overland was present to give lessons to beginners. “Paddleboarding requires a bit of balance, she said.
First timers young and old paddled through the learning curve.
“The paddle was kind of hard to control, Eliana LaCoursiere said. Like you wanted to go backwards or something that would be really hard to do. So we’d sort of struggle around.”
After some initial wavering, Eliana and her sister Aisley got the hang of it. “It was quite nice to enjoy being on the water and looking down into the deep blue sea, it was just so cool,” said Eliana.
While for others the paddle was another playground on Lake Superior. “They tried to jump into the water as much as possible and tried to get up,” Spero said, referring to her family.
The fundraiser even attracted Twin Cities families like Speros looking for a different, more relaxing activity after a big day at the beach.
‘It’s actually quite soothing, yes. You know, you don’t have to sit around and watch the kids all the time, because they’re with you. It’s quite reassuring, she said.
The event raised about $500, according to Overland, enough to pay one hockey player for an entire year.
Since it was a hit, she said she should look for other opportunities to practice your paddling and donate to charity.
“I think the success of this shows that the community really loves to come out and support children in our area,” Overland said.
