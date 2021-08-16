Pickle-ball: Uganda Open Earmade for December





Pickle ball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis, in which two or four players use sturdy paddles made of wood or composite material to hit a perforated polymer ball over a net. The sport shares characteristics of other racket sports with the dimensions (16X10Ft) and layout of a badminton court, and a net with rules somewhat similar to tennis, with various modifications. Pickle-ball, the fastest growing sport in the United States of America, took center stage in Uganda in 2018. It was founded by Bakaze Robert, whose close relationship with world government bore fruit on the local scene. Since its inauguration in the country, the sport has so far attracted four clubs in Kamengo, Sharing Hall-Nsambya, Watoto-Masaka and the Namboole Pickle-ball Clubs. Banja Faisal, president of the Uganda Pickle-ball Association (UPA), attributes the sport’s slow progress to the COVID-19 pandemic that has since limited movement and its results. With the lockdown for the sports sector partially lifted, Banja is optimistic about holding their first major event in December, the Uganda Open Pickle-ball Championships. “We have been hit hard by the COVID-19 as we would have come a long way since 2018, but the pandemic has limited our movements,” Banja told ChimpReports in an exclusive interview. He added: “We are anticipating the Uganda Open in December, where we expect 18 clubs to participate and the winners’ prizes to be awarded. The tournament will take place at the MTN Arena in Lugogo, as the sport can be played both indoors and outdoors.” Banja further noted that the sport can be played in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at any age. He aims to start basic development in the future and to professionalize the sport. “In the future, we want to be in every part of Uganda and become a professional sport where someone can be a player and get paid to play Pickleball.” “Currently, the sport is majored in universities, but with time we will bring it to every school in Uganda and students will have the opportunity to become professionals and get scholarships in the United States of America.” Bakaze said: “We get our equipment from friends in Florida, such as the nets and paddles. We are trying to make it a national sport and become professional. We are going to hand out big cash prizes to the winner as a strategy to take the sport in the country.” promote.” Pickleball will not be an Olympic sport or event from 2021. To be recognized as an Olympic sport, there must be significant worldwide popularity, meaning the sport must be actively practiced by men in at least 75 countries on four continents, and by women in at least 40 across three continents. Despite being played for 56 years, the International Federation of Pickleball has 58 national member organizations, indicating that the sport is played at some level in at least 58 countries. Uganda Pickle-ball Association is working tirelessly to obtain a certificate of operation from the National Council of Sports (NCS), despite being a recognized member of the International Federation of Pickle-ball headquartered in Arizona, USA. Ugandan Pickle-ball Association Executive President: Banja Faisal 1st Vice President – ​​Administration: Kiddu Raymond 2nd Vice President – ​​Marketing: Ozil Bagonza General Secretary: Aupal Emmanuel Organizing Secretary: Senfuma Tommy Treasurer: Mayanja Joseph Technical Director: Ngambeki Francis Public Relations Officer: Senoga Sadam Club Representatives: Wabudeya Dan & Namubiru Victoria

