Rashid Khan, Dawid Malan Shine As Trent Rockets Beat Manchester Originals To Nearly Seal Hundred Eliminator Place | Cricket News
Rashid Khan took 3-16 and Dawid Malan hit 52 as Trent Rockets defeated Manchester Originals by seven wickets to secure a place in The Hundred Eliminator.
STORY OF THE MATCH
Trent Rockets must have braced themselves to chase a stiff target after the Originals took 70-1 from their first 40 deliveries, with Joe Clarke hitting 27 from 17 balls and Colin Munro 45 from 22.
But Rashid Khan turned the tide when he started a stream of mid-range wickets, finishing with figures of 3-16 from 20 balls to limit the visitors to 135-8, a more modest total than expected.
Munro stood erect amid the collapse, hitting the third of his sixes before slashing to Marchant de Lange and it took some late hits from Tom Hartley and Lockie Ferguson to ensure Manchester had something to bowl on.
The Rockets appeared to be on their way to their goal as openers put Dawid Malan (52 of 46) and Alex Hales at 50, reaching that milestone when Hales dragged Matt Parkinson’s first ball to the border.
The next lured Hales out of his ground for Phil Salt to remove bail and Parkinson, who registered numbers of 2-21, gave the Originals renewed hope by catching Steven Mullaney (17 of 10) in the deep end.
But Malan looked confident the whole time and timed the ball superbly as he landed his third hundred-half century, splitting a score of exactly 50 with Samit Patel, who clubbed an unbeaten 35 out of 23 to see the Rockets home with five unused. deliveries.
HUGE MOMENT
Manchester Originals ticked on nicely, but the introduction of Rashid Khan immediately turned the game in favor of the Rockets as he took three wickets in the space of six pitches.
Phil Salt dutifully swept the spinner’s first ball into the backsquare leg’s hands and his trickery then confused both Colin Ackermann and Carlos Brathwaite as the visitors collapsed in an instant to 75-5.
Rashid also underlined his worth in the field, rushing in to make catches to sack Tom Lammonby and Ferguson – the latter an absolute skier who took a full six seconds to get down.
FIELD DAY
There’s nothing like setting the right example as a captain – and Lewis Gregory did just that with an astonishing direct hit to take out Dan Douthwaite and keep the Originals under the pump.
Douthwaite, who made his Hundred debut, saw his chances of clambering to the halfway mark with a single, but he had reckoned without Rockets’ skipper, who dove forward before unleashing a high-precision throw to knock down the stumps. and strand the batter.
HOT SHOT
Munro deserves a mention for his clean shot to send Marchant de Lange high over the long line, even though the bowler retaliated by taking the left-hander’s wicket on his next delivery.
However, for timing and placement, it’s hard to see beyond Malan’s sweetly struck cover drive from Ackermann, which cut through the fielders perfectly and caused the ball to race over the rope.
OW!
Tom Moores is clearly a brave man, taking wicket to Rockets’ team-mate Marchant de Lange without a helmet – and he took a painful blow for his problems during the South African speedster’s first set.
However, it was not a bouncer who was responsible, quite the contrary. De Lange’s attempted 90-mph yorker to Colin Munro whizzed across the ground and slammed into Moores’ exposed knee as he crouched to grab the ball, causing an audible scream.
A great deal of shuddering ensued and it was no surprise when the keeper gave the signal to put on a helmet shortly after.
WHAT THEY SAID
Samit Patel from Trent Rockets:
“Having Rashid Khan as a game-changer is so important and he’s a world-class artist. He wasn’t as cheerful as he usually is, but maybe this was kind of a distraction for him in a good way, with what’s happening back in his home country.
“But he’s a 100 per cent committed professional. It was a match we had to win, so there was a bit of pressure chasing, especially as these aren’t the old Trent Bridge wickets.
“There’s a little bit in it for the spinners these days. But the crowd here can be like a 12th man to you and we play a little bit on that.”
Manchester Originals head coach Simon Katich:
“We got off to a good start and our top order put us in a great position, 70 out of 40. Colin Munro, our senior player, flew, but what unfolded next was complete mania. None of our mid-level players were able to partner with him and we lost six for 28 in 30 balls.
“Had we gone up around 150 we would have been in the game. I know it was only five balls in the end, but they won really comfortably.
“If you look at some of the decisions we’ve made, I think the pressure can do that, but we’ve just moved away from our game plan and you can’t afford to do that against someone of Rashid Khan’s quality. .”
WHAT’S NEXT?
Southern Brave have already secured their place in the women’s final, while Oval Invincibles are desperate to join them – and a win in their final group game at the Ageas Bowl would ensure a home draw in the Eliminator.
It’s 3:30pm, live on Sky Sports Mix – and then, in the men’s tournament, the winner is everything!
Monday 16 August 3:00 PM
Monday 16 August 6:45 pm
Either Brave or Invincibles will clinch an Eliminator spot with win, starting at 7pm – on Sky Sports The Hundred and Main Event.
Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports between now and August 21.
