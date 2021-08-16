Northwestern men’s tennis looks set to build on last year’s solid progress





men’s tennis 2021 marked a return to form for Northwestern men’s tennis coach Arvid Swan, who led the Wildcats to their first NCAA tournament in four years. NU finished the season with a 14-8 record, including key wins over UCLA and Duke. Much of the team’s success was due to doubles dominance as Swans squad won doubles point for 12 consecutive games to close out the conference game. In singles, seven of the eight Cats finished with individual records of .500 or better, including 10-4 in the No. 1 and No. 2 positions for then-graduate student Dominik Stary and an impeccable 12-0 record for sophomore Presley Thieneman. Next year’s roster will no doubt look different. Stary, a 2021 First Team All-Big Ten roster, is leaving the program. Nick Brookes and Chris Ephron, the number 3 and number 4 singles respectively, are also leaving. Brookes was half of a National No. 47 doubles with senior Simen Bratholm, while Ephron amassed a team-best doubles record of 15-5 with multiple partners. Senior Steven Forman, named to the Second Team All-Big Ten despite missing half of last season with a wrist injury, is likely to top the singles ranking for the second year in a row. There are also unknowns. Trustworthy senior Trice Pickens started every game in 2021 and played in five ankle positions for NU. In May, Swan told The Daily that he would consider bigger roles for Thieneman and sophomore Gleb Blekher. Bratholm and sophomore Saiprakash Goli could also play a part, and freshmen Max Bengtsson and Felix Nordby are also looking for consistent singles positions. Big Ten rivals Michigan, Illinois and Ohio State are still perennial contenders. However, if the Cats manage to continue their double form, they could use a combination of experience and incoming talent to produce another postseason run. E-mail: [email protected]

