Paralympic table tennis champion Davies banned from Tokyo 2020





Paralympic table tennis champion Rob Davies will not defend his title at Tokyo 2020 due to an injury. The Briton is struggling with a shoulder problem and has not recovered in time to compete in the upcoming Games. “I am clearly very disappointed,” said Davies, the gold medalist of Class 1 men’s singles in Rio 2016. “Winning gold in Rio was one of my proudest moments and I was looking forward to defending my title and competing in my third Paralympic Games. “But injuries are part of sport and I’m now focusing on getting back in shape for the World Cup next year.” The Abergavenny native was one of 12 table tennis athletes selected by ParalympicsGB for Tokyo 2020 and will not be replaced. “Rob was a fantastic part of ParalympicsGB in Rio 2016 and his gold medal will long be remembered as one of the highlights of the Games,” said Penny Briscoe, ParalympicsGB Head of Mission. Will Bayley won silver in London 2012 in addition to his gold medal in Rio 2016 Getty Images “We recognize that injuries are always a risk in top sport and to have to stop so close to the start of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games must be hugely disappointing for Rob. “Everyone at ParalympicsGB wishes him the best in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back in action when he’s ready.” Defending Paralympic champion Will Bayley is on the British squad and will be joined by Rio 2016 bronze medalists Ross Wilson and Aaron McKibbin. The Paralympic table tennis tournaments will take place from August 25 to September 3 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, with 54 countries expected to compete in 31 events. The sport has been played at every Summer Paralympics since 1960. China is the most successful country with 62 gold medals, followed by Germany and France with 43 and 34 gold medals respectively.

