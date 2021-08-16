Taliban on rampage, Rashid Khans family stuck in Afghanistan, cricketer worried, Kevin Pietersen reveals





As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has revealed that international cricketer Rashid Khan’s family is trapped in the country and he cannot get them out. (More cricket news) Rashid, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, is currently in England to play in the first edition of ‘The Hundred’ for Trent Rockets. When the Taliban quickly regained control of the entire country following the withdrawal of US troops, many in Afghanistan were trapped by sudden events.

Pietersen, saying in a commentary for Sky Sports: “A lot of things happen at home.” “We’ve talked for a long time… and he’s worried. He’s not getting his family away and a lot is happening for him,” the former England cricketer revealed. MUST READ: Panicked football officials in Afghanistan seek shelter in India Rashid had made a call for peace a few days ago. “Dear world leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children and women, are tortured every day, houses and property are destroyed. Thousands of families have been displaced.. Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans and destroying Afghanistan We want peace,” he tweeted. Dear world leaders! My country is in chaos, thousands of innocent people, including children and women, are tortured every day, houses and property are destroyed. Thousands of families have been displaced..

Don’t leave us in chaos. Stop killing Afghans and destroying Afghania.

We want peace — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021 ALSO READ: Taliban declare war in Afghanistan over Despite being under pressure and concerned about his family, Rashid has also started a fundraiser to help people in Afghanistan.

“The ongoing war in Afghanistan has led to a humanitarian crisis. Support @RashidKhanFund & @Afghan_cricketA emergency online fundraiser to provide basic necessities to those affected by the conflict,” the cricketer tweeted. The ongoing war in Afghanistan has led to a humanitarian crisis. Please support @RashidKhanFund & @Afghan_cricketA emergency online fundraiser to provide basic necessities to those affected by the conflict. Link below â¬ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/6AoUdDABty — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) August 10, 2021 Many Afghan cricketers, including Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, play in the Indian Premier League. Despite being under pressure, Rashid played Rockets’ match against Manchester Originals and took 3/16. Meanwhile, Nabi also made an appeal for peace. “The bloodshed and conflict in Afghanistan has intensified, leaving many in a vulnerable situation. The Mohammed Nabi Foundation is raising money to provide essential assistance to those most in need. With your generous donations, we can make a difference,” Nabi tweeted. The bloodshed and conflict in Afghanistan has intensified, leaving many in a vulnerable situation. Mohammed Nabi Foundation raises money to provide essential assistance to those most in need. We can make a difference with your generous donations. Link â¬ÂÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂÂÂÂhttps://t.co/a2HIevSPeh — Mohammad Nabi (@MohammadNabi007) August 11, 2021 Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad has said that both Nabi and Rashid will be available for the relocated IPL to be held in the UAE. For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine

