Massenas Trimboli starts first term as president of USA Hockey | Sport
MASSENA The history of USA Hockey goes back 84 years.
At that time, only five people chaired the country’s top sports amateur association.
Two months ago, Massena Central hockey coach Mike Trimboli became sixth.
USA Hockey is world famous and it is humbled that they have put their trust in me to lead the organization, said Trimboli, who started his first three-year term on June 12. had aspirations to become president of USA Hockey. But over time, as I took on new roles, I’ve been able to build relationships with people who love hockey as much as I do. I’ve also developed a bit of knowledge about how things work with the help of some great mentors.
This was an election year and before USA Hockey had its annual convention in June, I was approached by some of our board of directors about running, he added. Normally, the conference was supposed to take place at our headquarters in Colorado Springs, but because of COVID, everything happened remotely and it was a virtual conference. That made it more challenging when I was campaigning. It was a lot more phone calls than personal things.
Trimboli succeeds Jim Smith, who served six years and chose not to run for a third term, Trimboli said.
When the outgoing president decided not to run for re-election, it came down to me and someone else, Trimboli said. I’m just honored to be the sixth person ever to hold this position.
As president of USA Hockey, a national governing body of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Trimboli helps oversee the wide range of programs it supports. From the local grassroots hockey clubs, through national player development programs, and to the International Ice Hockey Federation’s tournament teams, including the Olympic men’s, women’s and sled hockey teams.
There’s a lot more to it than just hockey, he joked. I have already traveled to Colorado and Michigan to meet our associates. Last week I was in Providence, Rhode Island, to speak at an Advanced Officials Symposium and next week I will speak at the Level 5 Coaches Symposium in Duluth, Minnesota.
It was exciting and it was challenging at times, he added. I am involved in everything that happens and in every problem that arises related to American hockey. There are days when it’s a grind and there are still aspects I’m learning, but my goal is to continue the proud tradition of USA Hockey, both nationally and internationally.
As the 2022 Winter Olympics are set to take place in Beijing, China, this coming February, Trimboli expects to meet with senior members of the NHL’s executive staff, including Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, in the near future.
The NHL has left a window in its schedule to coincide with the Olympics as talks continue, but no decision has yet been made on whether NHL players will compete, Trimboli said. The NHL has been a great partner for USA Hockey to work with, but there are a few things to keep in mind every time the Olympics take place. While we hope for the best, our international group is willing to switch if these players are not available.
Another major issue that Trimboli and USA Hockey still face is the COVID-19 pandemic, which had caused a drop in membership across all league levels.
Each state has different guidelines when it comes to COVID restrictions and that has been challenging, he said. Pre-COVID we had about 562,000 members, but we saw a drop in that number when this all started. Getting our numbers back is definitely a priority and we’re seeing some good signs. Our current registration numbers in all categories are certainly doing well.
Trimbolis’ election to the top volunteer post in U.S. Hockey is the culmination of a lifelong dedication to the sport that spans six decades, beginning in his early high school days when he started out as a junior hockey umpire in 1979. from Massena
Centrally, he began his playing days on the outdoor courts of Alcoa Field before the current Massena Arena was built and contributed to a Massena Minor Hockey Midget team that captured the Tier 1 New York State Championship in 1982. He began to shift his hockey talent to the back of the bench, serving as an assistant coach and head coach of several small hockey teams since the mid-1980s.
His career as a high school coach began in 1990 when he was named an assistant to the hockey program at Franklin Academy in Malone. That season, the Huskies made it all the way to the Division II state championship, dropping a one-goal decision to Glens Falls. He eventually migrated back to the Massena Central hockey fold in 2001 and worked behind the bench with head coach Ed Letham until 2005.
After a four-year absence from coaching high school hockey, Trimboli was named head coach at Massena in 2009. After being denied the Section 10 Division I title his first two seasons, he led the Red Raiders to playoff championships in eight of the next nine seasons, reaching the peak of his high school coaching career in 2014 when he helped Massena to a record sixth championship of the New York State Public High School Association in Utica.
Throughout his coaching career, Trimboli has been actively involved with USA Hockey as a member of various player development programs and as an administrator at the local, state and national levels. Before being elected president, he served as director of the New York District of USA Hockey, chairman of the marketing board, and vice president of the executive committee.
I’ve been into hockey for a long time. My father, Joe, was a big influence for me. When I played minor hockey, he was always willing to volunteer his time in some way, Trimboli said. I grew up in a culture of volunteering, which made it natural for me to want to give back to the game I love so much.
Despite taking on the additional responsibilities that come with being U.S. hockey president, Trimboli, who retired from the New York State Police Department in May 2019 after more than 31 years, will resume his role as head coach of the Red Raiders. continue.
Massena hockey has always been my priority and passion during my involvement with USA Hockey, he said. There may be a few conflicts from time to time, but I intend to keep my absence as short as possible.
I’m especially looking forward to this season after not really having much of a high school season last winter because of COVID, he added. Hockey is such a big part of the Massena community and we missed our fans in the building. Hopefully things will return to normal for them and our student athletes.
Trimboli and his wife, Michelle, live in Massena. They have four children Matthew, Grayce, Marlana and Connor.
